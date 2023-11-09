Home Front Command saving civilian lives in Israel - interview

Colonel Amir Ben David is a senior officer in the Home Front Command. Since the war began on October 7, he has been one of the nation’s key players in safeguarding Israel’s citizens as the IDF engages with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in the north.

“For the Home Front Command, the main goal is saving lives, doing everything we can to save the lives of the citizens of Israel,” Ben David said.

Ben David is the commander of Israel’s massive central district, the Jerusalem district.

It stretches from cities including Rosh Haayin and Petah Tikvah to the area of Rishon Lezion and Ness Ziona to Bet Shemesh. At its heart is Jerusalem.

Border cities

Border cities

“In my district, we have 34 authorities [overseeing] three million civilians,” Col. Bet David said. “We have a lot of cities that border Judea and Samaria.”

In contrast, the Home Front Command is more civilian-oriented and has a wide variety of responsibilities. For instance, it works to prepare civilians for rocket attacks, deals with the fallout of said attacks, aids search and rescue, handles people who have been displaced by the war, and trains people to protect themselves, among many other things.

The importance of these responsibilities has been highlighted in the month since Hamas began its war on Israel.

“On the seventh of October, when Hamas came into our cities and our kibbutzim and our bases and killed our people, although this was in the area of the Gaza Strip, Israelis feel like it was in every place in Israel,” Ben David said.

The horrors of October 7, and the consequences of the war that immediately followed, did indeed alter life for every person in Israel.

“Just in my district, I have 71 hotels and around 20,000 people we [evacuated] from the Gaza border area and from the north. From Kiryat Shmona, from Sderot, from Be’eri.”

Suddenly, these communities where people had made their lives were active military zones. Ben David was the first to greet many of those who were arriving on buses from evacuated communities to hotels in the Jerusalem district.

“You see people that... we took them from hell. You can see in their eyes what happened over the previous 24 hours. You hug them. You understand what they told you, and at night, when you go to sleep, you can imagine what Hamas has done,” he explained. “You take them to a safe place and you bring them everything, everything that you can think of. Clothes, healthcare. We opened a kindergarten. Everything they have at the kibbutz. These are the brave people. They are the heroes. Everything they need and everything we can give them, we give them.”

He explains that speaking to these people, they tell him repeatedly that Israel must fight to win, in entirety.

“Because when they come back to Be’eri, to Kfar Aza, to Sderot, they want to live in peace. They want to live with the knowledge that there is no threat from Gaza,” Ben David says.

Resettling displace Israelis

Temporarily resettling displaced Israelis is just one of the duties he oversees.

An example of a typical day for the Home Front commander is something like this:

The day will begin with a situational assessment. He then goes to check in on community institutions in the district, such as schools, to assess how they respond to emergency situations like rocket alarms or terror attacks.

He’ll then spend most of his day coordinating with and checking in on community leaders, such as the mayors in the district, the local battalions, and the people who have been relocated to the hotels. He’ll also make plans for the coming days and write protection guidelines that are critical in saving lives.

Meanwhile, the Home Front Command is training members of local communities to protect themselves as well.

This entails training and arming certain community members.

“People want to protect their homes and their schools,” Ben David says. “We give them training and weapons. And now in every city, you have something like platoons that are able to protect their communities.”

Not just anyone is armed though. These individuals who receive weapons and training have military backgrounds, have gotten their certifications, and have been thoroughly vetted.

Advice for rocket attacks

Advice for rocket attacks

Colonel Ben David goes on to offer some advice that anyone can use in an emergency situation.

In the event of an incoming rocket attack, even if there’s no shelter to get to, you can help ensure your safety by simply lying down, the Home Front commander explains.

“Lying, not standing, not sitting,” he says. “There is a 99% chance that you will not be injured. This is because of the way the rocket explodes. If you are lying down, even if the rocket lands three or five meters from you and you are lying on the ground, you will be safe.”

It is crucial, he emphasizes, to follow the instructions from the Home Front Command. Simply, he highlights, those who do so survive.

“Together we will win,” he says. “We have only one mission. To win, to prepare our civilians for everything. When I go out and I see the children and I see the people and I see Am Yisrael, this is the reason why we do what we do. We need to win.”