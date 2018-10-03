how to make aliyah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The onset of residency matters, because new residents and senior returning residents enjoy a 10-year Israeli tax holiday for foreign-source income and gain from that point.
By LEON HARRIS
Vol L: I am thinking of moving to Israel, and wondering about how do I prove that I am a Jew? Both my parents are Jewish as far as I know and I was raised as one.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This summer, a power couple finally moved their home from Toronto to Jerusalem.
By MARION FISCHEL
Organization's founders receive coveted prize for their contribution, efforts to ease Aliyah for olim.
“He managed to do and build in his life what most people would require many lifetimes to accomplish.”
By STEVE LINDE
“I really believe that anti-Semitism is not our ally, and we do not have to act as if it is,” Jewish Agency chairman Sharansky says.
By HERB KEINON
Phillip and Dorothy Grossman of Baltimore, married for 71 years, were greeted by their great-great-grandchildren at airport.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
There’s something infinitely uplifting and reassuring in being one of a room full of Jews from across the globe.
By ANNA KRYCER
Every immigrant is familiar with the feeling of helplessness when they have an issue but have no idea where to turn.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
Likud MK Avraham Neguise criticized the ministry’s behavior and emphasized the necessity of the meeting he initiated to help Anglo immigrants.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Jerusalem Post together with Nefesh B'Nefesh and partner organizations are on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the olim to their new home.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
More than a quarter of the new immigrants have volunteered to serve in the IDF.
“We need to show Israel what unity really is. Religious, nonreligious, right-wing, left-wing – who cares.”
By SHAWN RODGERS
Faber’s Jerusalem-based organization helps people navigate Jewish religious bureaucracy in Israel.
The bill will now have to pass three readings in the Knesset.
By UDI SHAHAM
Some 1500 people are expected to attend this year's Mega Event in search of answers to their aliya questions.
By NOA AMOUYAL
NegevWorks attracts health professionals and other highly skilled olim to Beersheba.
The New York-born octogenarian who helped create the Jewish state still thinks BIG!
'Aliya has taught me that you really don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.'
By BENITA LEVIN
New immigrants no longer have to take a test to obtain an Israeli driver’s licence
By ALIYA BENITA LEVIN
Making a young boy’s dreams come true
After Johannesburg, living in Ra’anana is safe.
The contrasts continue. The good, the bad and the meshuga!
Orthodox Jews in the exile have yet to make Israel a central part of their thinking, belief or practice.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Profile of Goldie Hollander, 60, who moved from Antwerp to Ramat Hasharon in 1975.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
A profile of Josh Rurka, who made aliya as a child from England to Ra'anana in 1981.
A profile of Michael Cina, 40, who moved with his family from Glasgow, Scotland to Kfar Saba in 2013.
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
A comprehensive Jewish historical archive and a scholarship built from a tragedy, the entrepreneurial Kleins settle on their next adventure in Jerusalem
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Through divorce and a near-fatal health scare, this mother of four took a risk and ‘won the lottery.’
“I feel the need to be very blunt with you: I don’t understand how aliya is not part of the standard education in our day schools."
By DOV LIPMAN
How much more does it really cost to live in Israel?
By BRIAN BLUM
If we stay in America and remain in denial, we will be woefully unprepared for a difficult life ejected from our Eden.
By ELI KAVON
Lesson 1: Israelis don’t need you as much as you think.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
She loves the country, makes aliya and dedicates her professional life to the Jewish people, yet struggles to be accepted here, due to her family origins.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
A veteran immigrant helps people to identify, believe in and act on the things they are passionate about.