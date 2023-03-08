The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel to enable passports for new immigrants only a year after aliyah 

This action came after the Shin Bet acknowledged the abuse that could come with immediately issuing passports to those who recently moved to Israel, olim chadashim.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 19:38
An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Israel is planning on canceling an amendment to the law, that enabled new immigrants to the country to receive a passport immediately upon their arrival, as opposed to waiting a year, after proof of settlement - Israeli radio reported on Wednesday.

The reason for the change in the law, according to the report, is "an apparently wide-ranging phenomenon of taking advantage of the possibility to obtain Israeli citizenship without having any other real connection to the state".

In 2017, the law was changed, so that a new immigrant who is entitled to Israeli citizenship can receive an Israeli passport at the same time.  Now, Israel is being asked to change the situation. According to the report, in the past, the Shin Bet warned that immediately providing passports could lead to abuse - so that Israeli passports would be used for the purpose of carrying out actions that harm the security of the state."

The Population and Immigration Authority said on Wednesday that there is no dramatic change in the policy, but actually "returning the situation to the way it used to be since the 1960s and as such, immigrants will be able to receive a permanent passport only after a year of settling in Israel, as part of their immigration to and desire to live here."

New immigrants from USA and Canada arrive on a special '' Aliyah Flight 2016'' on behalf of Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on August 17, 2016, (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) New immigrants from USA and Canada arrive on a special '' Aliyah Flight 2016'' on behalf of Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on August 17, 2016, (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Population and Immigration Authority reminded that in 2017, the law was amended and it was made possible for any new immigrant to get a passport even on their first day in Israel, even if they haven't yet proved commitments to settle," in the country.

Amendment created loopholes

The authority added that the amendment "created loopholes that allowed abuse of the law, for those who did not intend to settle in Israel in the first place, as well as for criminal elements."

The loophole that the authority mentioned has to do mainly with Jews and those who are eligible for aliyah from Former Soviet Union countries, many of which have received Israeli passports and even a small sum of money - without any intention of actually living in Israel.
There are tens of Israeli law firms that focus on this service and charge large sums of money for the procedure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Jews from France also officially made aliyah in order to receive an Israeli passport since they wanted to visit their family members in Israel, while they had no intention to actually live in Israel in the next few years. Israel wouldn't allow non-citizens to enter the country for long periods of time.


