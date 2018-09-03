independence day

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In Independence Day message vice president says Trump seriously considering moving embassy to Jerusalem
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
The closures are due to be lifted late Tuesday, pending a security assessment.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
President Rivlin opened his speech in Arabic, greeting Jordan's King Abdullah and the royal family, as well as the Jordanian Ambassador to Israel.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
On May 17, the Israeli embassy in Amman hosted an official reception on the occasion of Independence Day. About 200 foreign diplomats and Jordanian officials attended the special ceremony.
Mayim Bialik, Ivanka Trump and Alan Dershowitz have been suggested.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
As the US celebrates its Independence Day, Israeli Prime Minister reflects, "Israel and America are two bastions of liberty defending our common civilizations"
By KAYLA STEINBERG
50,000 expected to participate in largest celebration of Jewish state on record in Diaspora.
Dayan expressed appreciation for New Yorkers’ support.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Almost 500 people attended as Israeli music and dance sensation Tararam performed as the main act during the celebration.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Ukrainian immigrant pilot to join squadron in Independence Day flyover.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev has announced that the honor of lighting a torch at the national Independence Day ceremony will be granted to to a member of Diaspora Jewry this year.
Keep your family and yourself free from injury this Independence Day.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Don’t allow children to play with cap pistols. Caps should never been kept in pants pockets because friction can cause them to explode and cause serious injury.
Cynics all over the world assumed that Israel, once attacked by its Arab neighbors, would never have a first anniversary.
By DAVID GEFFEN
To honor the Israel that was, what it has become, and where it is headed, The Jerusalem Post is launching a series of in-depth features leading up to Independence Day on April 19
By DAVID BRINN
The duo will perform Israel's 1979 Eurovision winning song, 'Hallelujah,' which Atari originally performed.
By AMY SPIRO
Mitchell Flint volunteered to fly for Israel and was one of the founding members of Machal
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook that the aim of the bill is to create a department within the state archives whose role will be to locate historical documents and artifacts.
By GIL HOFFMAN
This would never have happened a year ago, the Samaria Regional Council said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Inside the yearly Zionist Quiz, sponsored by The World Zionist Organization, the Zionist Council in Israel and the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage,
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went with an inspirational message, replete with Israeli flags waving, pictures of the Western Wall and soaring violin music.
Festivities follow country’s honoring of 23,544 fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
President Rivlin honored the 121 IDF soldiers, congratulating them on their devotion and hard work.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu claims victory as number of opponents drops; Palestinians say international law upheld
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
“The values I was educated with were clear,” Ricki says. “We enlist -- no matter what. I wasn’t obligated in legal sense, but from an ethical and Zionist standpoint, I certainly was.”
Following a national day of grief in which the country paid its tributes to the men and women who fell while defending the land, Israel has kicked off celebrations marking its 69th Independence Day.
In 2017, we have to ask: Who is ultra-Orthodox? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox society? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox identity within the Israeli sphere?
By LEE CAHANER
The creation of the State of Israel brought about a dramatic change in Jewish life and in the status of Jews as a people and as individuals.
By REUVEN HAMMER
#32: The new museum of natural history in Tel Aviv University is shaped like Noah’s Ark.
By BARBARA SOFER
At Balienjera, the only Ethiopian restaurant in Tel Aviv, customers are served authentic cuisine – with a side of the Zionist dream
By NOA AMOUYAL
A country whose capital city is unrecognized by most of the world is not fully independent.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Many of these sites may go unnoticed in daily life, as one becomes used to seeing them or is not aware of their existence.
By MATT CHURCHILL
In April 1948, one month before Israel declared independence, Robert Kennedy traveled to Palestine to report on the conflict for the Boston Post.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
The early Zionists were as ambitious and visionary as America’s founders.
By GIL TROY
Even before the declaration of State of Israel, Jews had been parachuting into enemy territory.
Some of the most moving visuals from the IAF's flyover in honor of Israel's 69th Independence Day ceremony.
Allon was a mensch, open minded and with the ability to make anyone he happened to be talking with feel important and worthy.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
From the Balfour Declaration to the first intifada, this year marks many important anniversaries in Israel's history.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The UK has been a friend of Israel in both good and bad times.
By SIR ERIC PICKLES
Despite kvetching, survey finds that Israel at 69 is largely content, optimistic.
By HERB KEINON
One-on-One with Harold 'Smoky' Simon, a 'Mahal' navigator from South Africa who took to combat missions on his second day in Israel
By YOSSI MELMAN
This year’s theme for the ceremony is “Jerusalem: the Eternal Capital of the State of Israel and the Jewish People.”
By JTA
The JPost's special Independence Day edition is a celebration not only of Israel, but also of Israel’s alliances around the world.
In Israel’s first decades, phone access was a luxury. Now, 96 percent of Israelis own cellphones.
Rona Ramon creates a meaningful legacy out of her double bereavement and grief.
Sixty-eight years after Israel came into existence, Myer Brinn’s land is thriving.
The OneFamily organization is dedicated to providing year-round support services for bereaved families from Israel’s wars or terrorist attacks, as well as to victims of terrorism.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israel is not isolated. What it is, however, is badly misunderstood and not universally loved, and both those conditions leave us often wringing our hands.
"Terror will not overcome us, even though it takes a terrible price."
14 Israeli heroes to take central role in Independence Day ceremony
Hallel Bareli, an 11th grader, will be the youngest torch lighter at this year’s traditional Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Independence Day poll finds Israelis love their falafel, aren’t very happy with politicians and would like to share a beer with Shimon Peres.
The Defense Ministry said there were 68 casualties in the past year, and 58 disabled IDF veterans died of their wounds.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Independence Day is an emotional holiday full of nostalgia and reflecting on how we got here.
The documents feature drawings of the flag and state symbol, and the flag declaration includes a detailed description of its appearance, size and measurements of the stripes and star.
The proposal would include soccer fields, sports centers, cultural institutions and theaters across the country built through state funding.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The special edition sneaker is blue and white and has “Israel 68” engraved on the side of its heel.
Nonprofit creates an exposition on 18 ways Jewish state is changing the world.
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: Witness Egyptian president Nasser’s aggressive move to amass tens of thousands of troops along Israel’s border, and the surprising action of the UN.
Author Yossi Klein Halevi discusses how 1967 profoundly changed Israel and leaves us wrestling with tough questions a half century later
Happy Independence Day from Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder!
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
The iAmIsrael campaign features 18 of Israel’s best and most impactful organizations under one umbrella.
By RAIMY RUBIN
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
The last thing Kurdistan wants is a situation where it holds its referendum and then the result is ignored or eroded by the hostility of its neighbors or the tepid response of its allies.
By IRFAN AZEEZ AZEEZ
Reports noted that this year was different than years past, in that more Israelis who live in Jewish communities in the West Bank were invited.
Let us be proud to let everyone know that we are free to express our independence, and will do so with joy.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
“The State of Israel holds its relations with the states of Africa as a national priority."
These new holy days reinforce the power of place in Jewish peoplehood, and Israel’s amazing cultural accomplishment in creating a Jewish democratic public space.
For me, Israel is “home” in the deepest sense of the word. For me to live in the land of my people and to feel free where I belong is a great privilege that I am grateful for every day.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel at 69, re-finding American deterrence
By AVINOAM BAR-YOSEF
Independence Day displays in Jerusalem before and after the Six Day War
By DORON BAR
Israel at 69, re-finding American deterrence.
After almost 2,000 years of exile when our people were without a government of our own, we can now make the policy changes to build a society on foundations of solidarity and mutual responsibility.
By AMIR PERETZ
Where appropriate, we should continue building both covert and open alliances even with countries traditionally hostile toward us.
By ISI LEIBLER
On the 69th anniversary of the state’s establishment we should remain vigilant in protecting our democratic values as stated in the Declaration of Independence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I am from the generation which lost relatives, friends, acquaintances and fellow workers in all of Israel’s wars and military operation since the War of Independence.
From the outset, the Hebrew Yishuv understood that the connection with its brothers and sisters in the Diaspora was essential to its existence.
By GIDI MARK
We now write our own story. But doing so is no simple task.
By DOV LIPMAN
Sorrow is contagious.
By GILAD SHARON
The prime minister needs to pick his battles rather than create new fights.
By LIAT COLLINS
Our country’s imperfections may be vexing, but we must point our emotional cannons in the right direction
By STEWART WEISS
For Jews, anxiety and opportunity are not opposites, they are interdependent partners, the basic elements that impel us forward.
By ELLIOT COSGROVE
On Independence Day, we should note that the rapid rebirth of Israel has no parallel in human history.
By ELIEZER SHENVALD
Shapiro is his country’s longest- serving ambassador to Israel in a period of three decades.
For the state to matter, it had to be decent. Nothing made Israel greater than holding it accountable to truth.
By DANIEL GORDIS
The miracle was that all types of Jews, from all different countries, with all different philosophies and attitudes came together to celebrate a righteous convert in his new homeland.
By URI PILICHOWSKI
What better than to see the Bible Quiz as the day’s most important event?
By RUTH FEIGLIN
As bleak as things may seem, Israel has more potential for prosperity than any other country.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
In a world sliding into darkness, Israel is a light pointing the way.
By DANIEL TAUBER
EVERY COUNTRY has shortcomings, but Israel’s accomplishments in the past 68 years are nothing short of a miracle.
By DAN ILLOUZ
In honor of Israel's 69th birthday, we asked our readers why they love Israel. Here's 69 of our favorites.
News from around the country.