Attending a reception for Finland's Independence Day at the Presidential Palace, the President of the Jewish Community of Finland Yaron Nadbornik wore a #BringThemHomeNow necklace, while his wife, Galith’s, dress featured the names of the hostages.

Batel Lindström, the dress designer, shared on Instagram: “Galith Nadbornik accompanied by her husband Yaron Nadbornik wearing a custom made ivory satin evening dress… to Finland Independence Day president ball.”

Who is Yaron Nadbornik?

Yaron Nadbornik is currently the President of the Central Council of Finnish Jewish Communities and the Helsinki Jewish Community since 2010. Finland's flag flutters in Helsinki, Finland, May 3, 2017 (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

Yaron is currently a member of the European Jewish Congress Executive representing Finland.

In recent years he has taken a strong interest in inter-religious dialogue and has served as president of the National Forum for Cooperation of Religions in Finland and is also a member of the Finnish Religious Leaders President’s Council.