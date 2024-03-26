Local authorities call for toned-down Independence Day amid war

Independence Day celebrations are usually grandiose: large stages with performances by artists, fireworks, food stalls and music all night.

This year, following the events of October 7, the Swords of Iron War, and the fact that 134 hostages are still being held in Gaza, the 76th Independence Day celebrations of the State of Israel will look a little different, to say the least. In a letter, Givatayim Mayor Ran Kunik called for the celebration of the 76th Independence Day of the State of Israel to be modest, in order to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and to unite for the return of the hostages.

Kunik was joined by other mayors and local authority leaders, including Rafi Sa'ar of Kfar Saba; Lizy Delaricha of Ganei Tikva; Keren Green of Kadima Zoran; and Chaim Broyda of Ra'anana.

All the signatories support the initiative, and believe that "The people of Israel are undergoing one of the most difficult and complex times [in recent history] this year, Remembrance Day is expected to be even more complex, when thousands of new families joined the circle of bereavement, alongside 134 hostages, including children, women, men, and the elderly who are held captive by Hamas, and we are still in the midst of a difficult war [without a clear] end."

What are the mayors saying about Independence Day?

Besides more modest celebrations, Kunik calls for restraint during the entire Remembrance Day, to open the cafes and restaurants starting at noon, and to avoid playing music in public places.

According to him, "This is a time for social solidarity, a time for unity and identification with the pain of the bereaved families. Because, this year, the difficulty for those families to travel to and from the cemeteries, and then to meet the citizens sitting in the cafes and restaurants [going about their normal lives], may be particularly difficult."

Rafi Sa'ar of Kfar Saba said that: "Independence Day this year is not just another Independence Day. It is difficult to celebrate and rejoice when thousands of families have lost their loved ones and joined the circle of bereavement in recent months, alongside 134 hostages who are still being held in Gaza and are in immediate danger. This is a time for social solidarity, to understand the pain of the families, to act in a way that respects and contains their pain as much as possible."

Keren Green of Kadima Zoran said that: "On October 7, the State of Israel experienced a tragedy and an unprecedented, terrible upheaval. Thousands of families joined the circle of bereavement... and [we all await the return of the abductees]. This year's Independence Day commemoration will be especially mixed with the sadness of the Remembrance Day."

"On the one hand," Green continued, "it is emotionally impossible to hold events as usual, as long as the abductees are still in captivity, and on the other hand, we must not give Hamas the victory of not holding the independence events."

Lizy Delaricha of Ganei Tikva said that: "Since October 7, every Israeli understands that our lives have changed. In Ganei Tikva, this year's national events will be held in a different format, the Remembrance Day ceremony will be celebrated in a broader way in order to give space and honor those who fell and were murdered [on October 7 and in the following campaign], including the residents of this city. We have decided that the independence celebrations will be held In a limited way with community events with an emphasis on the younger generation and without artists.

"The decision was made with a deep understanding that until the return of all the abductees who are in Gaza, this is not the time to celebrate and our hearts are not whole. The Ganei Tikva Municipality will continue for the fourth year to implement the decision not to hold a noisy fireworks show out of a desire to protect the environment and the animals, and to take into account the [war trauma experienced by many] this year."

Ra'anana's Chayim Broyda said that: "The war that has not yet ended, the pain of bereavement, the fear for the fate of the hostages, and the security establishment, stand before us as we... approach this time of Israel's holidays... After thinking deeply, we have decided not to hold the normal Independence Day events in Ra'anana as in previous years, but [rather to celebrate based on] a plan that matches the current situation."