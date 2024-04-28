Yom Hazikaron event for English speakers returns to Jerusalem 

The Jerusalem Post, Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem and the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization (IDFWO) will hold a moving ceremony marking Yom Hazikaron for members of Israel’s English-speaking community, honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror since the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel.

To register for the Yom Hazikaron event, click here

The event will feature families of soldiers who fell in the battles in the Gaza Strip since October 7 and will be broadcast live on the Jerusalem Post website. The IDFWO is an Israeli non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the spouses and children of Israel's fallen soldiers and members of the security forces.

The ceremony will begin with the sounding of the Remembrance Day siren on May 12 at 8 p.m., officially opening the observance of Yom Hazikaron. After the lighting of memorial candles and the reciting of Kaddish, the audience will hear from a moving set of speakers who have personally experienced the tragedy of losing a loved one in defense of the nation.

A prayer service for Independence Day

Two days later, on the morning of Independence Day, the museum will host a festive prayer service in the outdoor amphitheater that will be led by Rabbi Dov Zinger. The service will be followed by a Sephardic Torah dedication ceremony in memory of the victims of the October 7 attacks in the museum’s new Beit Midrash.

“As one of Jerusalem’s key cultural institutions we are proud to be hosting this series of events marking Yom Hazikaron and Independence Day,” said Jonathan (Yoni) Riss, MOTJ’s director of operations.

The 18,500-square-meter facility, located at the intersection of Hillel and Ben Menashe Streets adjacent to Independence Park, will house an experiential museum equipped with cutting-edge audio-visual technology slated to open in 2025. The museum is home to a conference center, a grand hall that can accommodate 600 people, an education center with classrooms and seminar rooms of various sizes and configurations, and both a 150-seat and a 400-seat theater for the performing arts.

“If it wasn't clear enough before, then October 7 made it very clear to all,” said IDFWO CEO Shlomi Nahumson. “What happens in Israel does not only affect Israelis and Jews around the world. It affects every living person on this planet who wishes to live in a free world. And so is Yom Hazikaron, it is not a day just for Israel and her people, it is a day of remembrance for the wonderful souls who left their homes so we can live quietly in ours, and never returned.”

“This Yom HaZikaron, IDF Widows & Orphans Organization is proud to join the Jerusalem Post at the Museum of Tolerance for a ceremony held in memory of our nation's fallen heroes,” he added.

