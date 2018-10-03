israel and syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tillerson is traveling through Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait over the next five days.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Trump: Assad 'evil' – Tillerson in Moscow – Russia vetoes Syria resolution.
"We take the threats to Israel seriously and we take a view that Israel has every right to defend itself from those threats."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Unless a big change occurs in the near future, it is almost inevitable that a military campaign will take place on Israel's northern border.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
The question that leaves is: to what degree is the Syrian regime happy with Iran’s actions that cost it soldiers and pose a risk?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Russia, uniquely, is in a position to push the Iranian vector off its current trajectory and prevent an all-out war.
By HERB KEINON
For Israel, the next chapter in Syria’s war will be a nightmare scenario.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Iran proved through its intervention in Syria that it incited hatred against Israel just to achieve its goals of keeping the regime in power.”
Some 20 Syrian air defense missiles were fired towards Israeli jets during missions over Syria.
"Israel is a staunch ally of the United States, and we support its right to defend itself from the Iranian-backed Syrian and militia forces in southern Syria."
"The squadron is ready and prepared for any task it is given," said Lt. Col. L., commander of the 113 squadron.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
Iranian commander says Iran can "create a hell for the Zionist regime." Israel said it had sent its jets into Syria after shooting down an Iranian drone flying over Israeli territory.
By REUTERS
Israeli aircraft were on mission to destroy drone-operating system deep in Syrian territory.
Syria says all missiles fired by Israel were intercepted, and one plane was hit.
Jerusalem may be eyeing different redlines in Syria in hopes Moscow’s message to Assad will reduce Iran’s presence.
Israel and Syria have exchanged fire on numerous occasions in recent months.
“If the people involved in the Arab-Israeli conflict are able to rise above all that, there is hope for any conflict anywhere in the world,” says founder of multi-faith alliance.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Liberman denies breakthrough over soldiers’ bodies.
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
The IDF spokesman said that the IDF targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Driving around the Golan along the border there was no feeling of alarm from the fighting on the other side.
The IDF says spillover from the Syrian civil war is treated with the utmost severity, after several projectile land on Golan.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,HAGAY HACOHEN,ARIANE MANDELL,HERB KEINON
The IDF later confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that the drone belonged to Israel.
The reports came after a week full of alleged air strikes.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Intelligence minister Katz hints Israel hit Iranian arms shipment.
Israeli minister Yisrael Katz said the attack matched Israel's policy of not allowing sophisticated weapons to reach Hezbollah.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF,ARIK BENDER
According to Syrian Rebel forces, multiple dawn strikes hit an ammunition depot complex near Damascus airport used by Iranian-backed forces. Intelligence Minister says attack matches Israel's policy.
Assad carried out Khan Sheikhoun gas attack out of frustration, the official stated.
Eisenkot says the IDF's policy regarding the Syrian civil war was one of "non-intervention alongside preserving our interests."
The incident showed the explosiveness that is threatening Israeli-Syrian relations, with the presence of Iran and Hezbollah, who are attempting to reach Israel's borders.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Syria claims its army hit two Israeli planes and "forced the rest to flee."
The Golan Heights has recently seen a dramatic increase in spillover from battles in Syria, with eight mortar shells striking in the area in the the last month.
The firing of two missiles at Israeli aircraft bears witness to the growing confidence of Assad's army.
Umm El-Fahm man was radicalized on the Internet, tried to reach ISIS before being stopped by Turkish police and deported to Israel.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Israel's only intention is to safeguard the quiet in the north, Liberman says.
The IDF warned that explosions would be heard in the North, but said they are routine and not related to a security incident.
"I encourage individuals and families to prioritize investing in safe rooms," senior officer tells the ‘Post.'
From New York to London, Jews plan to rally for Aleppo.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
While the constellation of events on the ground appears to work to the Kurds’ advantage, internal divisions, opposition from regional states and geography continue to impede rapid progress.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Beit Hillel hosts an event to deepen Jewish dialogue on the humanitarian crisis
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Countries all see something different in the term “foreign forces.”
The concern for Israel is that one day the stalemate on the Golan will change.
With the predictable failure of the Syria peace conference, the axis between Russia, Iran and Assad seeks to destroy the non-Islamic State Sunni rebellion.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Trump likened his proposal to those implemented by former US President Franklin Roosevelt against people of Japanese, Germans and Italian descent during World War Two.
This message is that Israel has significant security interests inside the country that need to be addressed, and that if they are not addressed, Israel will do so.
A report by Channel 10 says the meetings focus on the "day-after" Syria returns to Assad's control.
The past year witnessed significant changes in Israel's relations with the Palestinians and the Arab world.
By BEN LYNFIELD
In a more perfect universe, at least from Israel’s vantage point, the Americans would be a fourth party around that negotiation table, and, as such, Israel’s interests would be voiced.
The Iranian quest to turn postwar Syria into an Israeli war front provokes Russian strategy, threatens Syria’s reconstruction and brings to mind an economically bankrupt USSR’s imperial overstretch.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Northern Israel faces threats from Hezbollah and the danger that a miscalculation could result in war on the Golan.
Top Russian parliamentarian says Israel should use influence to get opposition groups to lay down arms.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman reportedly voiced opposition because such an operation would have to be coordinated with the Turks.
Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to applaud the US strike on Syria early Friday morning.
Here are some reasons why Israelis are backing the strike – and some reasons why it might not be so simple.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Amidror, a fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, said that Iran bears responsible for Syrian President Bashar Assad's actions.
In the strike five dozen American Tomahawk missiles were fired from the Mediterranean Sea at Syria's al-Shayrat airfield.
Shama Hacohen said that the “delusional complaint shows how the Arab states use the organization against Israel.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Leading Israeli analysts are not optimistic that the cease-fire will hold over the long run or lead to a peaceful political settlement of the war.
A working relationship with rebels on the other side of the Golan Heights has kept the border with Syria quiet.
Netanyahu said that the Golan was an integral part of Israel during antiquity, a fact borne out by the archeological remnants of dozens of synagogues there.
Rivlin in Moscow to discuss Geneva talks with Putin; Eisenkot: We didn’t know Russia’s plans in advance
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Injured individuals Syrians cares for in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Reports of a spate of recent Israeli attacks against Syrian military targets up the ante in an already risky policy of deepening involvement
Foreign media outlets reported an attack in Damascus Monday night by Israeli fighter jets.
The long-drawn civil war has brought nothing but suffering to the Syrian people.
By ZVI MAZEL
The full details of what happened on Wednesday are clouded in secrecy, like many other alleged and acknowledged Israeli air strikes in Syria.
While Washington began launching airstrikes in Syria against the Islamic State and other terror groups in September 2014, Friday was the first direct military action against Syrian government forces.
Moti Kahana campaigning for safe zone.
Israel Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Dror Friedman tells Army Radio that the Russians appear to be setting down roots in the region.
Israel was high on the agenda at the Syrian Peace talks in Geneva - according to Syria's chief negotiator, not much came out of the 10-day meeting.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Brunner was described as the right-hand man to Eichmann, a leading Holocaust architect who was captured in Argentina in 1960 and later hanged after a trial in Israel.
Six years into the civil war, a minority within the opposition is arguing that the taboo on Israel is no longer relevant.
Israel has long seen Iran as its greatest threat and campaigned hard against US-led efforts to strike a nuclear deal with Tehran.
Former Israeli envoy to UN Prosor says that a conflcit between the Americans and Russians could create "a very uncomfortable reality" for Israel.
Despite some reservations, the agreement does provide hope for at least some lessening of the bloodshed and lowering of the flames.
The deal followed talks that stretched late into Friday night and several failed attempts to hammer out a deal over the past two weeks.
The Amnesty report documents 65 "torture survivors" who detail flagrant abuses by Syrian prison guards, including rape and beatings.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“Israel finally agreed to allow in three types of aid: medical, educational, and food,” American-Israeli organizing aid flow tells Post.
“What is today happening in Syria and Iraq is a deep-seated US-Zionist conspiracy that has triggered war in Muslim territories."
Katzrin resident and Holocaust survivor Shmuel Sherf favors medical care for those wounded in civil war.
The Ghad al-Suri movement requested a meeting between a senior Israeli official and its leader, Ahmad Jarba, Ma'ariv Hashavua has learned.
The US is skeptical over Moscow’s endgame, and seeks clarity this week, according to one senior State Department official.
The government delegation would reject any attempt to include presidential elections on the agenda, he said.
The US said it would coordinate with Russia to decide which groups and areas would be included in the "cessation of hostilities" plan.
The IDF assesses that Islamic State is planning further mass casualty atrocities in Europe and closer to home it is concerned about the group’s presence in Sinai
Israel’s primary interest in managing the current mind game with Iran in Syria is to minimize the threat to security interests while preventing all-out war with Hezbollah (let alone with Iran).
By OFEK ISH MAAS
Israel can avoid using military means and do well by building up a deterrent presence in the region.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Your questions about the northern crisis answered.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
The complex regional and international arena adds to the risks and dangers of all options for Israel.
By ISSAM ZEITUN
Jordan’s involvement in the developments in southern Syria adds value to the strategic cooperation between the two governments.
By ODED ERAN
It seems that the time is coming when Israel, if it wants to stop Iran’s influence and consolidation in Syria, will have to become actively engaged in the Syrian quagmire.
By UDI DEKEL,ZVI MAGEN
Israel has proven its readiness to act in Syria over the last five years. It may need to continue doing so.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The increased tempo of Israeli attacks against Assad regime targets mark a more assertive, and overt, Syria policy on behalf of Israel.
By ADAM HOFFMAN
Aleppo, as it was before the civil war, has become a memory.
By HAKIM KHATIB
More than 100,000 people have fled the rebel enclave in Aleppo to government-held areas and thousands of rebels have surrendered. But thousands of civilians remain trapped.
There has been constant massacre and ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish population in southeastern Turkey, which should actually be called Kurdistan.
By UZAY BULUT