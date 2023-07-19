Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus area

Syrian air defenses were activated in response to alleged Israeli airstrikes in the Damascus area on Tuesday night, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The last Israeli airstrikes to hit Syria were reported about two weeks ago, when the IDF struck a Syrian air defense battery after a Syrian air defense missile exploded mid-air over southern Israel. Additional targets in the area were hit as well.

That airstrike came shortly after reports of alleged Israeli airstrikes in the Homs Governorate in central Syria. Syrian state media reported at the time that Syrian air defenses were activated in the Homs Governorate in response to alleged Israeli airstrikes in the area. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that no injuries were caused in the strikes.

The last alleged Israeli airstrike to target sites in Syria before that was reported on June 14, when a Syrian soldier was seriously injured in strikes targeting Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Illustrative image of an airstrike. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The Capital Voice news site reported at the time that explosions were heard in the area of the headquarters of the Syrian Army's 1st Division in al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, which is used by Iranian and Iran-backed forces as well. A fire broke out at the headquarters amid the strikes, according to the report.