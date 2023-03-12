Alleged Israeli airstrikes in western Syria injure three - report

Early morning airstrikes were carried out in western Syria overnight, with local Syrian reports alleging that Israel was responsible for the attacks.

Videos on social media show smoke billowing from the target of the strikes in the western city of Masyaf.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), three soldiers were injured in the attack.

Several missiles were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defense systems.

The target of the alleged Israeli attack has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story.