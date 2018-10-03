israel temple mount

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Suspects said to have affiliation to ISIS, planned to copy the July attack that killed two policemen at the holy site.
By UDI SHAHAM
The crisis that began three weeks ago with the murder of two border policeman near the Temple Mount did not ignite – for the time being – a third intifada.
By HERB KEINON
Haniyeh to leaders of the Arab and Muslim world: "Al-Aqsa calls for your conscience and honor."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The tensions in Jerusalem have kindled protests in Turkey. Turkish media said some protesters kicked the doors and threw stones at a synagogue in Istanbul.
By REUTERS
Palestinian Autohrity leader Mahmoud Abbas halts security cooperation with Israel; Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman: We’ll manage alone.
Israeli media says that at least 3,000 demonstrators also faced off with security forces in the area of the Lion's Gate.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli police installed the metal detectors after an attack last Friday by three Israeli Arab gunmen at an entrance to the Temple Mount left two policemen dead.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Keep updated on the the latest news regarding Temple Mount tensions with 'The Jerusalem Post.'
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Tensions sparked recently regarding the Temple Mount when three Israeli-Arab terrorists killed two policemen by Lions’ Gate last Friday.
After a shooting incident last week at the holy site resulted in the deaths of two Israeli police officers, Israel's government implemented metal detectors at its entrances.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The leaders went on to blame the "occupation" for the bloodshed.
Gabriel Barkay was told by Arab guard and police not to refer to holy site as ‘Temple Mount’ during tour with college students.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Twenty-four nations voted in favor of the motion, 26 abstained and only six voted against.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
Dichter was responding to comments made by Jordan's Minister of Wakf and Islamic Affairs Wael Arabiyat.
King warns failure to reach a two-state solution inflames "violence and extremism in the region."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Suspects charge tourist and punch him in face, continue to beat him.
UNESCO resolution attacks Israeli practices in the Old City, including its actions on the Temple Mount.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
More arrests expected throughout east Jerusalem following review of surveillance footage.
The model ceremony included the various ancient Temple rites prescribed by the Torah and Jewish law, including the slaughtering of a lamb by Cohanim, priests, in the white robes used in Temple times.
By JEREMY SHARON
The indictment deals with the groups that are known as “Murabitun” and “Murabatat,” who go to the Temple Mount on a daily basis to harass Jewish visitors to the holy site.
By BEN HARTMAN
Religious leaders of different faiths join Rivlin in condemning violence, terror and incitement.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In his sermon, the preacher denounced Jewish tours of the Temple Mount and urged Muslims to be present at the site during Pessah to foil such visits.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Salah, head of the Islamic Movement in Israel's northern branch, was sentenced by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court in March to 11 months in prison for racist incitement.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The jail sentences were a mixed bag with all defendants being convicted of some crimes and getting jail time, but all of the defendants also being acquitted of the worst crimes like attempted murder.
Palestinian leader meets Egyptian president in Cairo amid Temple Mount tensions.
PA officials have over the past few days dismissed the idea, arguing that Israel would use the cameras to arrest Palestinians “under the pretext of incitement.”
At weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu discusses steps to ease tension at holy site; adds that he will work to revoke citizenship of Arab Israeli man who paraglided into Syria to join a terror group.
Israel’s Ambassador to UNESCO says the resolution is “a total Islamization” of a site that is revered by both the Jewish and Muslim faiths.
A frequent visitor to the Temple Mount, Jane Kiel was apprehended at the site by Waqf officials.
75% believe Temple Mount must remain under Israeli jurisdiction
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Le mont du Temple transformé en base terroriste
By MICHELE MAZEL
The “irony” that it was an olive branch that got them into trouble was not lost on them, Tipton said.
New film looks into the history of Jerusalem's holy sites and examines the archeology being used to buttress modern political narratives.
By HÉLÈNE KELLER-LIND
Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Jewish Israelis think Israel should maintain its sovereignty over the Temple Mount
By LAHAV HARKOV
Arab lawmakers boycotted the one-day pilot.
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
Police arrested three Jewish men and one Arab man outside Temple Mount early Tuesday afternoon.
More than 1,200 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning in commemoration of the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem on the fast of Tisha Be’av, activist groups said.
After Temple Mount opened to men under 50, thousands come to al-Aksa.
Bennett accused them of spreading an “antisemitic blood libel against Israel.”
Rabbi said that if forced to chose between obeying the law and pursuing justice "of course I'm going to violate the law."
Prime minister says officials working at all levels to bring affair to a swift close.
What kind of political pressure is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing?
By GIL HOFFMAN
The first small group of Jewish visitors that entered the compound on Monday morning said the Mourners Kadish prayer for the fatalities in Friday's attack.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Political leaders praise dedication of Druse community to nation’s security.
Since October 2015 Palestinian youth have stabbed, run over and shot Israeli soldiers and civilians, including some tourists, in a wave of violence in the West Bank and Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Did they dare break a glass as well?
By ARIANE MANDELL,EYTAN HALON
Three detained for "openly praying" at site.
According to the committee’s decision, the only restriction on lawmakers visiting the Temple Mount would be that they coordinate with the police ahead of time.
The ban on lawmakers visiting the Temple Mount has been in place for over a year.
Public security minister says their safety comes first.
"We welcome every researcher in the world to come and test its authenticity."
The final decision on the matter would not be made by the police, in any case; rather, it would be made by the prime minister.
Under pressure from Western states, Mexico backed away from its initial intention to call for a new vote on the resolution so that it could withdraw its support from the resolution.
Only six nations, including the United States, voted to oppose the resolution.
Likud’s Glick calls for thousands to visit in response to UNESCO
"The recurring highly politicized use of the UNESCO Executive Board meetings only further underscores the urgent need for the United States to restore its leadership at UNESCO."
Politicians on Right and Left rail against UNESCO vote leaving out Jewish history on Temple Mount.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
“The resolution is shameful and meant to pressure Israel and try to erase the proven historic connection between the Jewish People and the Temple Mount and Western Wall.”
"This represents the first time that archaeologists have been able to successfully restore an element from the Herodian Second Temple complex," says expert.
Heightened security continues in Old City as thousands make pilgrimage to Jerusalem Holy site for Jewish day of mourning.
One of the first things that struck Glick upon becoming a lawmaker at the end of May was the way MKs spoke to and treated one another.
The exhibit includes over 250,000 scanned images and 600 scenes of animation used to prepare the intricate videos of the movements of Jews around the globe.
“There is no Christianity without Judaism and there is no Jesus without a Jewish Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.”
Palestine began its attempt to reclassify Judaism’s holiest site as exclusively Muslim in October of last year.
Israel successfully chipping away at upcoming UNESCO ballot.
Amihai Ariel also asked the Israeli public to join him at the Temple Mount entrance on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., to march up to the area together in his daughter’s memory.
Video shows masked assailants throw rocks, chairs at visitors, hide in al-Aksa Mosque; Margalit: It is a provocation to allow visitors to compound during Ramadan.
MK Moshe Gafni says that Jewish law prohibits Jews from ascending the Mount and says such provocations give ammunition to Muslim extremists.
The ceremony reenacted ancient Temple rites prescribed by the Torah, when kohanim – members of the priestly caste – ritually slaughtered a paschal lamb.
Joint List MK Zahalka shoots back at the prime minister saying his call is "baseless."
By LAHAV HARKOV,JULIE STEIGERWALD
Zahalka calls for more "effective struggle" to keep Jews off Temple Mount "in any way possible."
Netanyahu said that as Pesach is approaching, extremists are “spreading lies” about the Temple Mount to cause riots.
Couple said to have secretly exchanged vows at Judaism’s holiest site for first time since destruction of Second Temple.
Court throws out Arab woman’s claim that activist threw her to ground in 2014.
Deputy FM caused a stir when she said that “it’s my dream to see the Israeli flag flying on the Temple Mount.”
Foreign Ministry chief attends conference in Jordan together with representatives from 57 states, including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
“There’s no reason in the world to think that my entering the Temple Mount will stir trouble,” Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick said.
By JTA
Sometimes barriers are needed, but when it comes to
the Jewish people free-flowing open spaces are required.
By RABBI JAY KELMAN
Who knew if the Wall could ever be visited by Jewish people?
By DAVID GEFFEN
Bin Alawi said he came to the West Bank and Jerusalem to learn more about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By ADAM RASGON
Jews lost their sovereignty. There is no surety that this will not happen again.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We live in a world where the reach of our communication has never seemed more global – and yet the depth of our discourse is more shallow and stilted than I can ever remember.
By ELIHU D. STONE
This Tuesday, we will mark the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed. The Temple represents our unity. When we restore our union, we will not need bricks to prove our place is here in Israel.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Do our government and prime minister realize that this is not a fight over metal detectors, but a statement to the world by the Muslims that the Temple Mount belongs to them.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
There is nothing better to set the Arab world on fire than false claims that the Jewish state is altering the status quo on the Temple Mount.
By YAAKOV KATZ
For well over a decade, there have been metal detectors at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, which both Jewish and Muslim worshipers must pass through.
By MICHAEL FREUND
We are the chosen people, but also a people who make choices/
By ANNIKA CHANNA ROTHSTEIN
If the fear is that allowing Jews to do so will upset Arab extremists, then the task before security officials should be clear.
At least her diatribe was useful for someone.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
"Like it or not, the longing for a restoration of the Temple is no less central to our faith than the desire for peace or social justice."
His visit was meant to promote HIV awareness and education.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
It is most unfortunate that the Temple Mount controversy has become the property of extremists – not to say fanatics – on both sides.
By REUVEN HAMMER