The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UTJ's Gafni slams Ben-Gvir, says Temple Mount visit was 'a violation of Jewish law'

Ben-Gvir responded to Gafni's accusations by saying that he should find it "inappropriate to preach morals."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 12:47
LEFT: UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, RIGHT: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LEFT: UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, RIGHT: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir violated Jewish law by visiting the Temple Mount, United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni said on Wednesday morning, adding that his actions "only cause damage and have no benefit."

"My position is that it is prohibited by halacha [Jewish law] to visit the Temple Mount, and I said this to minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in the past and today. I think it is not okay. Ascent to the holy of holies is prohibited. That is why the chief rabbis over the generations prohibited this, and said that the punishment was  'kareth' [extirpation or the act of being expelled]," Gafni said at the start of a Knesset Finance Committee meeting.

"In addition to the halachic position, it does not gain anything and is just a provocation in front of the whole world. The fact that one does not ascend [to the site] does not mean that it is not his – on the contrary, it means he respects it as the holy of holies. There is no difference here between the religious-Zionist and haredi positions – the vast majority say that it is prohibited," Gafni added.

Gafni later made similar comments on Twitter.

The prohibition that Gafni referred to is based on the fact that all Jews today are considered halachically impure and are therefore not allowed to visit the holy site. Since 1967, some religious-Zionist rabbis have that there are some places at the site that are not considered as holy, and therefore if one goes to a ritual bath prior to the visit, he or she may follow a specific trail close to the perimeter of the compound.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY)

Ben-Gvir responded to Gafni's tweet, saying: "Rabbi Gafni, I greatly respect you but believe that a party that does not want to be part of the government so as not to take responsibility over the country, should [find it] inappropriate to preach morals.

"The Temple Mount is not just a religious matter (and our rabbis say that it is a commandment to go up!), it is a symbol of sovereignty and governance, and the enemy is testing us according to our actions there. On my watch, Israel will not surrender to Hamas."

Leading haredi daily newspaper Yated Ne'eman, which is associated with Gafni's "Degel Hatorah" faction within UTJ, slammed Ben-Gvir on its front page, calling his visit an "unnecessary and dangerous provocation."

In response, MK Almog Cohen from Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party wrote on Twitter that the newspaper was "not loyal to the state of Israel."

Ben-Gvir's visit to the site on Tuesday drew criticism from a number of Arab and Western countries alike, including the US and France. The site, according to an agreement between Israel and Jordan after the Six-Day War in 1967, is considered a site of prayer for Muslims and a heritage (not religious) site for Jews. The site is controlled by a Jordanian religious endowment called the "Jerusalem Islamic Waqf," and Jews are not allowed to pray there.

The site is also considered a national and cultural symbol for the Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir seems adamant about continuing the visits to the site and eventually changing the status quo to enable all religions to pray there. This could have security and diplomatic consequences and may therefore lead to a clash between the national security minister and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Tags Temple Mount united torah judaism moshe gafni haredim israel temple mount religious zionists Otzma Yehudit Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by