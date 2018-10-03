jewish actors

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The innovative director had a long career making movies that both defined their times and were a little bit ahead of them.
By HANNAH BROWN
While filming the bar-mitzva episode of his new sitcom, 'Crazy Ones,' America's favorite funnyman live-tweets his Jewish fun.
By LAUREN IZSO
Rob Reiner directed the film "LBJ," to open in theaters on Friday.
By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA
"It must have been awful," Rudd remarked on hearing of the trying experiences of his ancestors in Europe.
Most of the Jewish-themed content and Jewish actors went home empty-handed after the 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
By AMY SPIRO
His long career had remarkable ups and downs.
By REUTERS
Sharing the spotlight with Spielberg at Thursday night’s event were actor Harrison Ford; the evening’s honorees, filmmaker and entrepreneur George Lucas and comedian James Corden among others.
By JTA
“I’ve also lived through the horrors of a Great Depression and two World Wars, the second of which was started by a man who promised that he would restore his country it to its former greatness."
Alexis Arquette, the Jewish actress who raised awareness for the transgender community died at 47.
Here are 5 Jewish stars and shows we hope will take home a statuette in September.
When Sanders, another Jewish curmudgeon, decided to run for president, it was clearly the role David was born to play.
Genesis winner Michael Douglas talks to the ‘Post’ about acceptance within the Tribe.
By NOA AMOUYAL
US government agency reports that New York outpatient clinic did not follow all the standard protocols during the throat procedures it conducted on star.
The Hollywood couple reportedly threw a party for their newborn daughter that included a Kabbalah blessing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The text of the ad expresses sadness over the “devastating loss of life endured by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza," then squarely blames Hamas.
By DAVID BRINN
Francis Frank ou Otto Huster ? Ou quand l’acteur et son personnage font corps
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
The actor claimed that since he started to expose the industry, his life has been under threat.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Dunham penned a piece entitled "Dog or Jewish Boyfriend? A Quiz," in which she lists a number of attributes that the reader must guess is either referring to her pet or her companion.
A bewildered Hollywood decries studio move.
The movie got plenty of laughs at the press screening and the first reviews were good.
The Hanoch Levin Festival Begins next week
By BARRY DAVIS
Best known for his roles in Israeli classics of the Sixties and Seventies, Elias granted 2013 lifetime achievement award from the Israeli Artists’ Association.
Rivlin's comments came hours after the disclosure of the country’s latest political corruption scandal.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Following 10 years of excavations, Western Wall Heritage Foundation unveils educational center under Muslim Quarter dedicated to Jewish history.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
And you thought you were the only person to make the connection between “Let it go” and “let my people go”? Think again.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Radio host Michael Krasny delves into the wealth of Jewish humor.
Danish-born Muslim Omar Marzouk is one of diverse group of comedians
coming to Jerusalem for the annual ‘Comedy for a Change’ conference.
The actor attended the Chabad street festival to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
May their examples be infectious and teach cowardly Jewish enablers to stand up for themselves.
By GIL TROY
Former CBS news documentary producer and author Joan Peters passed away.
By DAVID BEDEIN
Firstly, we must learn to listen to them – to their insights, life lessons and the ways they’ve learned to survive in this hard world.
By RAFI FEUERSTEIN
This year, October 24/25 is the new July 4, as Jews across America get ready to relinquish their dependence on screens and mass media.
By SIMON APFEL
Peres is right. Politics is dead. Murdered by art in Nablus.
By MEL ALEXENBERG
While the fundamental premise of the Hebrew Bible is that God speaks to man, we can’t help but ask why the Creator of this vast universe would care about such a small speck on an ever- growing canvas.
By JEREMY GIMPEL
Both men are Jewish, are around the same age (Sanders is 75, and David is coming up on 70), formed their distinctive accents growing up in Brooklyn — and the resemblance is clear.
By BEN SALES/JTA
When it comes to television shows, too often Jewish moms have been depicted as a burden to their children.
By LIOR ZALTZMAN
In our generation, after the “information revolution,” we face a tsunami of cultures, an abundance of lifestyles.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Rachel Weisz starts in 'Denial,' about American Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt’s real-life legal battle with prominent Holocaust denier British historian David Irving in the 1990s.
By REUTERS,JTA
Gossip Cop, which says it polices Hollywood and celebrity news to separate what’s real from rumor, slammed the tweet.
Deschanel, 35, stars in the Fox sitcom “New Girl” and has appeared in numerous films, including “Mumford” and “Almost Famous.”
While promoting their new movie 'American Ultra', actors shine a spotlight on intrusive questions female stars often grapple with.
Celebrate International Women's Day with some game-changing Jewish ladies
By ARIEL COHEN
Comedian Sarah Silverman and Rabbi Susan Silverman cast long shadows, but their sister Laura Silverman possesses the golden touch in the HBO hit ‘The Comeback.’
Daily Show host sat down with 'Hollywood Reporter' ahead of premier of his directorial debut, "Rosewater."