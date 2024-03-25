Rebel Wilson calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'a**hole' in new memoir

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has publicly accused Sacha Baron Cohen, her co-star from the 2016 action-comedy Grimsby, of attempting to prevent her from writing about him in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson, known for her breakout roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, has become a household name in Hollywood for her comedic talent and unique voice.

On March 15th, Wilson initially teased the conflict on Instagram, revealing she had dedicated an entire chapter to a "massive a**hole" she encountered in Hollywood without naming anyone.

On Monday, she claimed that this unnamed star had resorted to hiring "a crisis PR manager and lawyers" to silence her. The suspense ended when Wilson explicitly named Baron Cohen in a follow-up Instagram story on Monday, accusing him of being the antagonist.

This revelation has sparked widespread attention, drawing fans and critics into a heated discussion about the dynamics of power and intimidation in the entertainment industry. Wilson and Baron Cohen's partnership in Grimsby saw her character as the girlfriend of his English football hooligan-turned-spy. Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of red carpet event for the screening for the Showtime Series ''Who Is America'', moderated by Sarah Silverman in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA)

The post created larger discussions about power dynamics in Hollywood

While the film brought laughs on screen, Wilson's recollections hint at discomfort and boundary-pushing behind the scenes. She recounted how Baron Cohen had pressured her for nudity and other explicit content, which she firmly declined.

The Rebel Rising memoir, set to be published on April 2, promises an intimate look into Wilson's life and career, including the trials she faced while navigating the path to fame. With her claims against Baron Cohen now public, the entertainment world is bracing for the whole story and the potential fallout from these serious allegations.