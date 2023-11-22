Ginnifer Goodwin, an actress known for her many roles including that of Mary Margaret/Snow White in the Once Upon A Time series, posted on Instagram in support of the Israeli children held hostage by Hamas.

In the post, Goodwin recorded herself with a tablet displaying images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginnifer Goodwin (@ginnifergoodwin)

“Hi, my name is Ginnifer Goodwin and this is me at 4 years old,” she said while holding up the photo.

“This is Roz Asher, she is also 4 years old but she has been held captive by Hamas for over a month,” Goodwin continued while changing the photo to Roz. “So today, I will be her voice.

“Hi, my name is Roz. I am the oldest sister in my family. I like to play with my little sister Aviv, we play with our kitchen toys and make mom and dad ice cream. I also love to sing and dance all day long. My favorite song is Unicorn by Noa Kirel; she is the best. I wait every day to get back home to my father and my friends. I want to go home. Blindfolded large teddy bears with red paint on them depicting blood and photographs of Israeli children held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since the October 7 massacre, in Tel Aviv, November 13, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"On behalf of Roz, I am asking you to set her free now. Bring her and all of the hostages home now.

Goodwin captioned her post with “On October 7th, the day of the terror attack on Israel, more than 30 children were kidnapped to Gaza, and have been held captive by Hamas for 6 weeks. On behalf of the kidnapped children, I ask you: Set them free. Bring all of the hostages back home NOW. #kidnappedchildrensvoice #bringthemhomenow #freeourkids #bringthemhome #bringthemback”

Who is Ginnifer Goodwin?

Goodwin’s mother is Jewish, but she was raised attending First Unitarian Church and Temple Israel. She had a bat mitzvah and was also baptized, attending community groups and summer camps for both her backgrounds.

Her successful acting career has seen her roles in Law & Order, Mona Lisa Smiles, Big Love, and Zootopia.