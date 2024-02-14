Famous Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. wore a ‘chai’ Jewish life necklace while attending the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.

The decision to wear the Jewish necklace was applauded by the Consulate General of Israel in New York, who commented on the heroic nature of displaying one’s Jewish identity in a climate of heightened antisemitism.

“‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. wore Hebrew jewelry at the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, conveying pride in his Jewish identity & refusing to bend to antisemitism,” the consulate wrote on X. “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear “Chai” necklaces.”

‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. wore Hebrew jewelry at the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, conveying pride in his Jewish identity & refusing to bend to antisemitism.Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear “Chai” necklaces. pic.twitter.com/QQngntSgPI — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) February 13, 2024

Downey wore the necklace as he accepted the Maltin Modern Master Award for his role in Oppenheimer, according to multiple media reports. Robert Downey Jr, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for ''Oppenheimer'', attends the Nominees Luncheon for the 96th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 12, 2024. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

This is not the first time that Downey has been spotted sporting a chai necklace, as the Jerusalem Post reported in 2022. He wore the same necklace to a Little League baseball game.

Downey self-identifies as a "Jubu" or a Jewish Buddhist.

Downey's wife, Susan, is Jewish and the two named their daughter Avri, which is sometimes used as a nickname for Avraham — a Jewish name.

According to Downey's IMDB page, his father Robert Downey Sr. had Lithuanian Jewish and Hungarian Jewish heritage — meaning that Downey may very well have grown up in a somewhat Jewish environment. His mother was Catholic.