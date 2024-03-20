Jewish actor reportedly offered the role of the next James Bond

Agent 007, aka James Bond, may soon be changing his number to 018 – believed to represent life and luck in Judaism – as British Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of the iconic superspy.

According to the UK newspaper The Sun, Taylor-Johnson, best known for his role in the Kick-Ass franchise, has been given the chance to take over from Daniel Craig, who currently plays MI6’s most famous fictional agent. The Bond character was created by novelist Ian Fleming and has been portrayed on screen in dozens of movies for over 60 years. Previous James Bond actors include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions, which makes the Bond films, will start shooting the latest movie this year. It quoted a source who said: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days, and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson's comments on the role

The newspaper also quoted Taylor-Johnson as saying last week, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.” Photo of Daniel Craig in Skyfall. (credit: Yes/Francois Duhamel/Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation)

The 33-year-old actor began his career as a child. In addition to the Kick-Ass franchise, he is known for his role as a drifter in Nocturnal Animals, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred as a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, which was directed by his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Many see Bond as the epitome of cool. The often tuxedo-clad character is famous for romancing beautiful women, driving fast cars, performing death-defying stunts, and taking his martinis shaken, not stirred.

The next Bond movie has been delayed because of last year’s Hollywood strikes.