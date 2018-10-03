jewish holidays

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The closure, which began on Thursday night, will now extend until Monday at midnight.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Trump's failure to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists has drawn criticism from many prominent leaders.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In the eyes of the founding fathers, the American Moses is not Moshe Rabbeinu.
By ELI KAVON
The Jews of Yemen celebrate Passover with their own set of customs.
By LISA SAMIN
“The reason that is given in the Torah for our being commanded to welcome the stranger, protect the stranger and love the stranger is: ‘Because you were strangers in the land of Egypt.’”
These Sifrei Torah made it through hard times in Poland, Iraq, Portugal, Russia and elsewhere, before being reborn in new communities.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jewish institutions urged to keep up morale in the face of recent attacks in the US.
By JTA
Poll by EJA and RCE finds decrease in synagogue attendance and increase in security measures for Jewish communities.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Quelques suggestions de sorties en famille pour les vacances
By MEITAL SHARABI
With the stores full of Purim costumes, toy guns and food packages when the happy festival is observed next week, parents may be unaware that some Purim items could endanger their children.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The percentage of those injured in road accidents during the holiday season is 56%, significantly higher than the 32% of road casualties during the entire year.
Organizing before you clean for Passover will make the cleaning process much easier.
By MIRIAM GOLD
“Where there is life, there is hope for new strength”
By DAVID GEFFEN
The very act of blessing is like a tree whose saplings give more and more fruit and shade. The more blessing we bring into the world, the more blessed the world will be.
By RABBI ARI KAHN
The American Colony Hotel goes all out for the holiday season, including its excellent weekly buffet.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ahead of the holiday season, the Israeli company has launched 'Sparkling Gold,' a fine alcoholic concentrate to be added to sparkling water with the taste of a fruity Riesling wine.
By GLOBES
103 attacks against Israelis were recorded in September.
Israel Bonds High Holy Days appeals have been instrumental in facilitating growth and development of the nation, in addition to contributing to the unification of a sovereign people.
By VICTORIA D. ANDRETTA
The sukka invites everyone to enjoy communal prayers, panels and activities throughout the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
All across Israel, families celebrated the first day of the Jewish New Year by enjoying quality time in nature.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The US president and the first daughter wished Jews across the world a 'Shana Tova u'Metuka.'
By JOY BERNARD
“Inclusion” is thought of as a modern and enlightened concept, but Judaism had this concept thoroughly conceptualized more than 3,000 years ago.
By LAURA ROSEN COHEN
Hundreds of officers to patrol Old City, synagogues and public areas throughout capital
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Other alternative celebrations include a nudist festival in the desert.
By AMY SPIRO
Traditional bonfires were lit throughout Israel.
Congratulations! We almost made it to the end of Passover. What do we do now?
By YAKIR FELDMAN
Two key aspects of hametz underscore the fact that there is more to the concept than meets the eye.
By RABBI YOSEF KLEINER
Tune in Saturday, April 15th to join Jews from all over to provide a basket of food for needy families.
Shas MK terms initiative ‘yet another attempt to harm the Jewish character of the state.’
By UDI SHAHAM
In Jewish ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem residents burned all remnants of leavened food before the start of the holiday.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In keeping with the Festival of Freedom, here are a number of activities that you can enjoy over the holiday, free of charge.
By ANN GOLDBERG
There are so many fascinating places to visit during the holiday. Just take your pick.
It’s time for the Jewish people to come together to ensure all Israelis can celebrate a meaningful holiday.
A reflection of the Jewish question in the former Soviet Union.
By YOSEF BEGUN
The ritual symbols have evolved and endured on many different levels.
By FERN ALLEN
The order of the evening is set up exactly like a Roman banquet, with the wines spaced out to last the length of the evening.
By Adam Montefiore
13,000 holiday baskets will provide families across Israel to observe the Passover holiday.
The lavish Haggada, generously annotated with Dry Bones cartoons, provides a complete, traditional text in Hebrew and English.
The Purim parade in the West Bank city sees celebrations and politics.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"I was saved by hanging on to a giant falafel."
By LARDER LASSIE-GRAVY
During Hanukka 1932, the family took a now-famous photograph of the hanukkia positioned on a window ledge, beyond which the Nazi flag could be seen
By JEREMY SHARON
The SufganiKing will be sold for about $4. It will be available through Jan. 1, the last day of Hanukkah, according to reports.
The headaches will already begin Sunday for Netanyahu, who will meet with the heads of the parties in his governing coalition.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Police conduct special security measures in light of the festivities marking the end of Succot in the capital.
Beit Shemesh banquet treats diners to ancient kosher delicacies – locusts, quail and manna from heaven.
Every year the ambulance and firstaid organization gets calls to treat or evacuate those hurt while building an outdoor succa booth.
While on Yom Kippur we ask God to forgive us our sins, many scholars concur
that it is important to ask others to forgive us as well.
Police patrols return to regular activity after alert issued earlier in the day.
Author Yochi Brandes: The divides belong to the past whereas acceptance is the world of tomorrow.
The hardest part of celebrating holidays in a new country is being away from your family and friends.
By BENITA LEVIN
The High Holy Days are a reflection of our very being as a Jewish nation.
By RABBI DAVID STAV
Devorah Baum draws on pop culture and psychoanalysts to contend with Jewish stereotypes and emotions
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Warm up to a few new items designed for this season and don’t forget to relax, have a nice cup of tea and enjoy the cooler weather.
By NERIA BARR
A donated Torah scroll helps a ‘quiet congregation’ in Minsk participate in the full spectrum of Jewish life.
By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN
‘It seems as if this time of year is one endless catering job... I have very little energy or time for spirituality.’
By TZIPPI SHA-KED,PAM PELED,DANIT SHEMESH
With light as its symbol, the real miracle is that the light in the Jewish soul is never extinguished!
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Israelis took to the streets for dozens of Purim parties across the country.
These are the best videos to get you into the holiday mood.
Life’s capriciousness should teach us humility, the ephemerality of power should give us strength.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Observing Independence Day, Jerusalem Day and Remembrance Day as real Israelis were among the high points of my family’s first year here and continue to be so.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
Let’s take it from the theoretical to the practical.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
They were a small group – most Jews had lost their faith in a God who they believed abandoned them; yet these religious Jews were an important part of ghetto life, their story deserves to be told.
Sukkot is unique in that the Torah describes both how the holiday was celebrated in the past, as well as a prophetic vision for how it will be observed in the future.
By TULY WEISZ
Jonah’s story tells us that when we avoid our task, prefer separation to connection, and spread discord throughout the world, there always comes a storm.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Kan, the public broadcasting station, is now over 100 days old.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By BARBARA SOFER
In today’s world of “critical thinking,” with everything having to be rational and scientifically proven, many question the veracity of the Sinai story.
By DOV LIPMAN
Lag Ba'omer celebrates the emergence of the immense light of unity through 'The Book of Zohar.' It is a calling for us to begin this journey toward being “as one man with one heart.”
A repeat appeal to put an end to the unhealthy way we mark one of the most minor holidays of the Jewish calendar.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The words ‘With a strong hand and an outstretched arm’ strike a powerful chord.
By RUTH BELOFF
Pharaoh selfishly enslaved the Hebrews; Moses selflessly freed them. The “king” of egoism still enslaves our hearts. To free ourselves from bondage we must free ourselves hating one another.
Some 20 years ago New Age spirituality started to permeate Israeli society.
By MARIANNA RUAH-MIDBAR
This Passover let us give a final blow to separation and to egoism; let us strive to connect with one another at the heart.
The significant actions we took in order to save our nation, as well as the ways in which we commemorate the holiday in modern times, are the foundations of our society.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
Christians emulate Queen Esther to support Israel.
By Tuly Weisz
What seemed
simplistic and
superficial at first
reading of the
Megila may take
on a very different,
much deeper
understanding in
the light of day the
second time around.
By STEWART WEISS
Despite the recent rise of antisemitism in American cities, the Jews of America have earned a seat at the table as Jews and as Americans.
By MICAH HALPERN
On holiday gifts: “Let it be chocolate, even honey. Anything but dry wine. No more dry wine. I hate dry wine. Why do people always bring dry wine?”
By HERB KEINON
Its true character speaks not to romance, but to rescuing a portion of the Jewish people from the brink of extinction.
By JERROLD RAPPAPORT
Kraus said that there are approximately 1,000 large and small dairy farms in Israel, most of them in peripheral areas, and all have excellent milk yields.
From 'bread of affliction' to acapella.
... would not go amiss
From uses for leftover matza to stand-up acts about the Seder and Jake Gyllenhaal, these clips will get you through a week without bread.
Add some unconventional items to your Passover shopping list this year.
Watch what happens when you forget to fill your sufgania...
"Hanukka could teach us how to deal with a multicultural world."
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
The next "First Family" celebrates the Jewish festival of lights.
What is this simha, the joy and happiness that we are celebrating?
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
As each etrog is considered, the potential purchaser scrutinizes the citron for blemishes or discoloration.
By LEVI COOPER
What are these succot, these booths in which our forefathers sat in the desert? Two thousand years ago, the sages of the Mishna were divided about this issue.
News briefs from around Israel.
A round up of news briefs from around the capital.