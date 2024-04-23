Passover 2024: Five hidden gems of Israel to experience on Hol Hamoed

Looking for unique experiences during Hol Hamoed? With many Israelis staying in the country this Passover, popular attractions are bound to be crowded. But fear not, this list unveils five gems, scattered across Israel from north to south, offering unforgettable experiences for you and your family.

The House of Colors – Daliat al-Carmel

The House of Colors is a gallery-museum of the Druze artist Sam Halaby, a house that is completely painted, from the foundation to the upholstery on its furniture and utensils. Even the yard and a car in the parking lot are covered in vibrant colors. Visiting it is an immersive experience in which you enter the work of art.

The House of Colors is Halaby’s childhood home. In a nostalgic tribute to his parents, especially his mother, he began splashing paint on objects in the house. This turned into a project in which he sprinkled 1,800 liters of paint on the house, its contents, and the yard, turning it into the most colorful gallery in the country.

This display is constantly evolving, with a recent addition of a car and a boat that just popped up on the roof this week!

Halaby is an unconventional artist who uses colors creatively. His three-dimensional works are extremely colorful and captivating. The House of Colors expresses his artistic vision. All the walls of this unique house, across its four stories, were painted by Halaby in his unique method, using hundreds of shades to create a colorful architectural statement. THE NEOT Semadar Art Center in the Arava (credit: TALY SHARON)

The house includes 10 rooms that take visitors on a self-guided tour through the living room, kitchen, children’s room, bathroom, and other spaces. All rooms, along with the furniture and utensils, are fully covered by paint. The variety of spaces includes color games, some of which are black and white, a room with a grand piano, a colorful bathroom and toilet, and a floral staircase.

The interior of the house connects to the decorated yard, and to a balcony with a view of the Daliat al-Carmel mountains.

The visit begins with a short introductory movie (in Hebrew), followed by a self-guided tour of the house, the balcony, the yard, the gallery and the coffee shop.

From April 14 to 30 (including Passover), the House of Colors will offer art workshops for families and children aged three and above. These workshops feature painting and creating with body paints. Get ready to get messy – it is recommended to wear clothes and shoes that you would like to turn into artworks!

The workshops are included in the admission fee. Reservations required.

The House of Colors, Daliat al-Carmel, https://samhalaby.co.il/, 052-363-5678, open daily, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NIS 45, discounts for seniors and families.

The Coastal Park – Tel Aviv

The Coastal Park is the new promenade section of Tel Aviv stretching for about 2 km. of regulated and well-maintained paths, with spectacular observation decks to the sea. Opened about six months ago, the park bridges the gap between the Tzuk and Tel Baruch beaches.

The new park features a walking path, a parallel bicycle lane, beach access points, and ample seating areas.

Perched partly on a raised hill, the park offers stunning panoramic views of the coastline stretching north and south.

The architectural design is both impressive and inviting, featuring a variety of benches, some shaded.

In the evening, the park is illuminated, so you can enjoy it at all hours of the day, seven days a week. Entrance is free. The entire boardwalk is accessible to people with disabilities through a continuous path, with shortcuts around stairs.

This new section completes the missing link in the coastal promenade, now connecting Bat Yam to Herzliya. As a nature park, it provides public access to the unique eolianite ridge.

Visitors can experience breathtaking landscapes, enjoy coastal views, and encounter local flora and fauna, particularly waterfowl.

Park Ariel Sharon – Hiriya

The Ariel Sharon Park is an ecological park constructed on a mountain of garbage – the Hiriya landfill.

The park boasts a network of paths, scenic lookouts, seating areas, environmental sculptures, abundant vegetation and flowers, and an ecological lake with a dairy food stand.

This expansive park covers approximately 800 hectares (comparable to the size of Bat Yam city) and is under development.

What was once a major environmental concern has become a valuable resource for residents of the Gush Dan metropolitan area and all of Israel: a beautiful park!

Ariel Sharon Park offers a unique blend of nature, scenic landscapes, and even agricultural areas. Visitors can enjoy hiking, walking and cycling trails, along with designated areas for nature retreats. The higher peaks of the park provide panoramic views stretching west, south, and east. These vistas encompass all of Tel Aviv, the greenbelt east of the city where a reservoir is being built to prevent flooding on the Ayalon Highway, and the Shapirim interchange.

The park is meticulously maintained and is teeming with vegetation, flowers, and butterflies. During wildflower season, carpets of lupines and a multitude of other blooms adorn the slopes, making the park a haven for professional and amateur photographers alike.

Ariel Sharon Park can be accessed from Highway 4 South before Ganot interchange. The park is open daily until the afternoon, with free entry but paid parking. The park is generally accessible, but the observation route at the summit involves an uphill climb.

Dead Sea Bikes – Ovnat

Dead Sea Bikes offers easy bicycle and guided “e-Rider” tours that explore the spectacular landscapes of the Dead Sea and the date plantations of the northern Dead Sea.

Along the way, you’ll see a landscape of sinkholes, dramatic cliffs, and various viewpoints. Depending on the weather, you can stop and go down to the beach, where there are salt stalactites, salt diamonds, and other salt formations.

The bicycle tours can be guided or taken independently. Rides last approximately 2-2.5 hours, covering 3.5-7 kilometers, including stops. The tours cater to all paces and preferences, allowing you to stop at designated points of interest, including Kidron Wadi, Khirbet Mazin, and Dead Sea observation points.

Dead Sea Bikes provides bicycles, helmets, and a trip map app for your exploration. The rides are suitable for families, with child seats and trailers for younger participants.

There are guided tours on electric all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for adults over 16 (with options for younger children). Lasting approximately 1.5 hours, these tours follow the same route as the bicycle tours.

In the Dead Sea Bikes complex, a new kosher South American food stand, Asado in the Desert, has recently opened. Offering a variety of dishes, the menu includes traditional asado meats, schnitzel, chorizo, hamburger, vegetarian options, starters, and children’s dishes. During Hol Hamoed, the stand will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. (typically Wednesday-Friday).

Tours must be booked in advance on the website (immediate confirmation). Opening hours are 9:30 a.m. until sunset. Special online sale prices can be found from NIS 99, although list prices are higher. Dead Sea Bikes also offers guided walking tours to the salt formations and the surrounding area by preorder.

Dead Sea Bikes, Ovnat, https://www.deadsea.bike/eng/, 054-331-6613.

Neot Semadar Art Center

The Neot Semadar Art Center isn’t new but is unknown to many. Nestled in the Arava, it’s a perfect place for a restful break on the journey to Eilat.

This kibbutz visitor center is an arts house whose design hints at the style of the famous Spanish architect Gaudi. A visit here includes a tour of the building, the gallery, and the winery.

Stepping into the Neot Semadar Arts House feels like entering a whimsical wonderland. Painted in a palette of soft pinks and pastels, the building features unusual rounded structures and winding staircases.

A central observation tower spirals skyward, offering breathtaking 360-degree views. Balconies throughout the structure provide additional opportunities to soak up the surrounding landscape.

Inside, the building houses artists’ workshops, where you might even catch a glimpse of kibbutz and visiting artists and artisans at work on their latest pieces.

The visit to the Neot Semadar Arts House begins with a short video. This video dives into the story of the unique Neot Smadar community and the fascinating history behind this ecological art house’s construction.

Following the video, embark on a self-guided tour of the building at your own pace. Take your time to explore the unique architecture, enjoy the panoramic views from the balconies, and capture memorable photos.

Your tour concludes at the on-site art gallery, where the artwork is displayed. You’ll have the opportunity to admire the pieces and even purchase something special to take home.

The final stop is the organic winery. While the wine itself is not kosher, the winery offers a selection of kosher alternatives, including cider, liqueurs, and local agricultural products.

Neot Semadar Art Center is open on weekdays and Hol Hamoed, closed on Shabbat and holidays (usually open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., check on website). Prices NIS 30-40, children free. RSVP required.

Neot Semadar Art Center, www.neot-semadar.com/en/, 054-979-8597.