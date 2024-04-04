Passover shows! Where will you find the cheapest tickets?!

Passover is the holiday of freedom, but also the holiday of great shows. Producers are working diligently to stage elaborate shows with the participation of Israel's favorite children's stars. It is known that the most prominent and talked about children's and youth shows during the year take place during two main holidays, Hanukkah and Passover. This year you can find a wide variety of well-known children’s stars who put on a special show for the holiday, Yuval Hamevulbal, Rinat Gabbai and Roy Boy are just some of them.

The holiday of freedom is a long holiday that requires varied activities with the children and this also entails large financial expenses that can reach hundreds of shekels for just one performance per family per day, and in the total days of the holiday, it is a considerable expense, especially these days, of thousands of shekels per family.

So to make it easier for you, Hila Knister Bar David, consumer expert and CEO of the Yours Club, made a comparison between the various consumer clubs and credit card benefits, so that you can enjoy the holiday with as little damage to your bank account as possible.

"Passover 2024 is being marked with cultural and family freedom. We are seeing very good demand in the booking centers for the holiday shows as we move towards the holiday itself. The public atmosphere also signaled in the Passover performances as we see a mixed trend in prices this year compared to last year. Only moderate increases alongside decreases in some shows of 5-10 percent in market prices. The economic situation in Israel, the atmosphere of war and the political and state atmosphere affect the industry and the producers are taking this into account and offering more attractive prices than in the past.”

Prepare a pen and paper for the complete list where you will find the most attractive prices:

Prince of Egypt - Passover 2024 with Rinat Gabbai, Ortal Amar, Simcha Guetta, and Aviad BentovMarket price: 99Tov Club: 72Your Club: 55Payis Plus: 69Beyahad Bishvilcha: 74Teachers' organization: 64Ashmoret: 89CAL:84