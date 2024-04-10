Indulge in a rejuvenating Escape Day at the David InterContinental Tel Aviv Hotel, where tranquility meets culinary delight. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat with family, friends, or your loved one, this offer promises a blissful experience.

Choose between a stimulating breakfast at the Jaffa Court restaurant or a delectable lunch by the pool at the Mayim Pool Bar.

Begin your day with breakfast amidst the inviting interior of the restaurant or on the terrace overlooking the hotel pool and the sea.

Enjoy a buffet spread featuring healthy salads, made-to-order omelets, freshly baked bread, pastries, fine cheeses, and more, along with hot drinks and freshly squeezed juices, served from 06:30 to 10:30.

Opting for lunch? Select from enticing main dishes like a butcher's hamburger, veal sausage, or goose sandwich, accompanied by a refreshing beverage per person, all while soaking in the spectacular sea view and basking in the warm sun. (credit: Tal Zalihovich)

The David InterContinental Tel Aviv hotel boasts one of Israel's largest pools, complete with cabanas, sunbeds, a shallow pool for kids and toddlers, and ample sitting areas. With a maximum depth of 1.5 meters, it's ideal for family fun and relaxation.

Pricing: 299 NIS for adults, 240 NIS for children aged 3-12, free entry for children under 3. Valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding holidays).

Secure your spot in advance on our hotel e-shop, or pay admission at the reception upon arrival.