jpost sports

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
1,500 runners from Israel and other countries participated in the race for team Shalva.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Considering Maccabi’s situation and the crucial stretch of games it is about to begin, Spahija intentionally described his team’s current state as a crisis.
By ALLON SINAI
Israel’s representatives were once more forced to compete in Abu Dhabi without any symbol of their country.
Maccabi Tel Aviv guard Pierre Jackson, who scored 18 points, was named as the game’s MVP. Elishay Kadir led the Israelis with 26 points.
After an unlikely combination of results saw Maccabi Tel Aviv return to the summit of the Premier League standings last weekend.
Hapoel Haifa continues its dream season
Disheartening 20-point loss to group leader puts yellow-and-blue in precarious situation
Brimanloo made sure to disqualify himself by being overweight in the weigh-in ahead of the start of the competition.
Pressure increased on title rivals Hapoel Beersheba and Beitar Jerusalem ahead of their showdown at Turner Stadium on Sunday.
World Cup qualification continues, with blue-and-white on verge of securing second-round berth.
Final eight games in six weeks will determine yellow-and-blue’s Euroleague playoff fate
Tankova and Zilberberg competed at the Games thanks to Isabella Tobias and Ilia Tkachenko, who earned Israel’s berth in the ice dance by finishing in 12th place at the World Championships last year.
Jerusalem moves up to second place with 2-0 win at empty Teddy after overcoming resilient opponent
The undoubted star of Israel’s delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics, figure skater Alexei Bychenko, is hoping to make up for the disappointment of four years ago when the men’s competition gets under way on Friday.
The 32-year-old Israeli began the year at No. 67 in the world, but dropped all the way to No. 100 earlier this week.
The group will tour Jewish and Christian sites and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the Holy Land.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Casspi impressively carved out a role for himself with the NBA champions during December, averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game.
"Today was a warning that when we are not in the right mode we will lose points against any team.”
“We have had many ups and downs this season and that isn’t something which is healthy for a team. But I think that recently we have found our way and our starting to maximize our potential.”
Blue-and-white figure skaters miss out on medal round, Bykanov up next in short track 1,000.
Despite a mediocre performance, Jerusalem registered its sixth victory from the past eight league matches, winning 3-1.
Israel's figure skating team is ranked 5th out of 10 teams after the first day of action.
“It’s an important game because we are fighting for our position for the playoffs.”
Northerners earn 1-1 road result vs Southerners in State Cup quarterfinals, Ra’anana, Ashdod draw.
Israel entered the weekend without a win away from home since triumphing 3-1 in Slovenia in the second round of Group I in April 2014.
Jerusalem fights back to beat Greens at Teddy and Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Beersheba tonight.
“We lost a bit of focus in third and fourth quarters, but all we care about is the win.”
Yellow-and-blue only manages goalless deadlock, Beitar Jerusalem visits Netanya tonight
Rice, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice Sr., is only in Israel due to a combination of coincidences and his capricious nature.
Haifa has fallen five points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beersheba in the league standings after picking up just a single point from its past three matches.
Haifa dropped to 4-10, the second-worst record in the league.
Jerusalem gets back on track after erasing 2-0 deficit • Cup round-of-16 action gets under way
He scored 238.44 points in the short program.
An exciting night for Israeli basketball.
Hapoel Haifa remains in 3rd after holding Southerners 1-1 • Ra’anana blanks Ashkelon
The Lions (6-0) and Rebels (5-1) are firmly in the driver’s seat towards the top two playoff seeds.
Bykanov will be representing Israel at his second consecutive Olympics after also racing in Sochi four years ago.
Beitar enters Saturday’s encounter at Ironi Kiryat Shmona just one point back of leader Hapoel Beersheba.
Dramatic finish sees yellow-and-blue triumph by two at home, go back over .500 in Euroleague
The blue-and-white is moving its way to the top.
It has been a rocky thirteen-year journey to the professional ranks for Gebremedhin, who first began riding as an 11-year-old from a remote Eritrean chicken farm.
Jerusalem completes regular season with heavy defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul
All five nominees are making their first appearance on the shortlist.
he IOC’s internal ethics and compliance department, said last month that it was “looking into” the allegations made against Alex Gilady.
But Haifa’s problems obviously go far beyond Guy Luzon.
“After the last game we knew we had to come together as a team and for sure get the win,” said Jonah Bolden.
Israel’s first medal in the championships was won by Mark Malyar.
Yellow-and-blue returns to winning ways behind excellent shooting from beyond the arc
Kukia’s announcement was largely lauded by the local sports world.
Nine Euroleague games into last season’s disastrous campaign, and after already replacing the first of three coaches, Maccabi held a 5-4 record.
Cruyff’s men cruise to 2-0 win over Kiryat Shmona • Beersheba, Haifa to vie in second semi.
Blue-and-white falls to first defeat in World Cup qualifying after error-ridden display in Crete
The top three in the second round, which will be played between September 2018 and February 2019 and will be comprised of four groups of six teams, will secure a berth in the World Cup.
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
Blue-and-white roster assembles for first time under new coach ahead of World Cup qualifying
Holon improved to 5-2, but lost Tamir Blatt to a knee injury.
Sahar’s brace leads Southerners over Acre in make-up contest for weekend’s only top-flight action.
The mistakes Hapoel and Katsikaris made in building the roster during the summer put the Greek coach in a difficult position from the start and matters quickly deteriorated.
"This sport has the ability to create a better society.”
“We experienced moments of real anxiety today,” tweeted Beersheba club owner Alona Barkat.
Hapoel looks to make it two wins a row vs Galatasaray - Holon off the mark in Europe
After being humbled 4-0 in Kazakhstan two weeks ago, Maccabi was also playing for plenty of pride on Thursday.
Six players in double-figures ensure Maccabi claims comfortable triumph over Italians at Yad Eliyahu
The 2016/17 championship banner was raised to the rafters of the arena ahead of Hapoel’s first home game of the campaign.
Turgeman hat-trick keeps Klinger’s men unbeaten• Champion comes from behind to beat Ra’anana.
Ori Sasson made a triumphant return to the judo mat on Sunday.
Nahariya will face Hapoel Gilboa/Galil in the semifinals on Tuesday after Gilboa beat Hapoel Holon 82-73 in the second quarterfinal on Monday.
Beitar could have returned to first place on goal difference with a win, but the ongoing distractions at the club seemed to finally catch up with it on Monday.
Gerbi defeated Miku Tashiro of Japan for Israel’s first Olympic medal since the 2008 games in Beijing.
She claimed her first Paralympic medal at Rio last summer, taking a bronze.
“Playing with Qureshi shows that it doesn’t matter what your religion is as long as there is mutual respect.”
Jerusalem next faces Ironi Nahariya in the quarterfinals of the pre-season Winner Cup in Holon next Monday.
Yellow-and-black moves back into first place despite Teddy stalemate against Kiryat Shmona.
Both teams lost important players in the lead-up to the match.
The 45-year-old Ran, who played for Israel’s Davis Cup team for six years in the 1990’s, guided the side to its greatest- ever achievement in 2009 with a memorable run to the semifinals.
Defending champion rides Bnei Yehuda own-goal to victory • Mimer replaces Refua as Mac PT coach.
Coach Edelstein and veteran players on their way out ahead of World Cup qualifying.
“In this kind of match and with this type of opponent, confidence was tough.”
By HOWARD BLAS
If the 800 hot dogs sold on Day 1 of the US Open is an indicator, it is going to be a great two weeks in Queens.
Israel is coming off two straight defeats, dropping to fourth place on goal difference in Group G following June’s 3-0 loss at home to Albania.
Blue-and-white desperate for winning start in first of five games over seven days.
Sela is aiming to reach the third round in New York for the first time in his career.
Israel, which improved to 8-1 this summer, faces Hungary in Warsaw on Friday before playing Great Britain on Saturday.
Yellow-and-blue twice comes back from behind to draw second leg with Altach and join Beersheba.
Israel trailed by eight points after the first quarter, but dominated the second half to defeat the Brits for the second time in two days.
The 18-year-old took four bronzes in the FIG World Challenge Cup competition in Kazan, Russia, finishing all four apparatus finals in third place.
Beersheba began last season with a win over Maccabi Haifa in the Super Cup before going on to defend its Premier League title after also claiming the Toto Cup.
The American forward joins the Israeli champion from Turkish team Galatasaray where he averaged 8.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25 Euroleague games last season.
Yellow-and-blue takes leads into 2nd leg vs Panionios, Bnei Yehuda up against it
20-year-old expresses optimism after losing in two sets to Marcos Baghdatis.
By EVAN WOLF
Israel has found itself without any representation in the group events at the upcoming World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Pesaro, Italy.
“I felt that if I can play good defense and keep the ball low I would be good,” Sela said. “He was going for many shots and is not really a percentage guy.
Hapoel takes 2-0 advantage into 2nd leg at Ludogorets, targeting group stage for first time ever.
Israel sent 18 athletes to Wroclaw, its largest-ever delegation, in seven different sports: water skiing, muaythai, ju-jitsu, kickboxing, acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and dance sports.
The blue-and-white was not in control on Sunday night the way it was two days earlier, but still managed to come back from a double-digit deficit to claim an 85-81 victory.
No medals for blue-and-white at Worlds in Marsh’s debut meet • Dressel equals Phelps with 7 golds.
Israel sent 18 athletes to Wroclaw, its largest-ever delegation, in seven different sports.
The national team will play 10 warm-up games in total ahead of the start of the European Championships, which will be held in Israel for the first time.
Israel has first swimmer in medal contention at Worlds, American Dressel nabs 3 golds in one night.