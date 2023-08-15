Arizona tops Israel Selects in hoops exhibition

The Israel Select Team – featuring Orthodox Jewish hoopster Ryan Turell of the NBA G League’s Motor City Cruise – tipped off on Monday night against the Arizona Wildcats, with the American college basketball team coming away with a 124-77 victory before a crowd of nearly 1,000 fans in Tel Aviv.

Turell led all scorers with 30 points in the contest.

What was the goal of the trip?

The game was a key part of a larger trip to Israel and the UAE organized by the non-profit Athletes for Israel as an expansion of the ‘Birthright for College Basketball’ experience that Auburn took part in last summer.

The Israel Selects play again against the Kansas State Wildcats tonight at Hadar Yosef in Tel Aviv.