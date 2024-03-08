13th Jerusalem Marathon a celebration of sport, strength and support

The streets of Israel’s capital were overflowing on Friday morning as the annual International Jerusalem Winner Marathon celebrated its Bar Mitzvah in style.

The 13th edition of the race featured a record 40,000 participants, including 15,000 IDF soldiers in reserve and regular service, members of security and rescue forces, and 1,800 international runners from more than 70 countries. The Jerusalem Municipality had announced that the marathon was being held this year as a tribute to the IDF, security forces and rescue teams. Registration to the marathon was offered free for IDF soldiers, security forces and rescue teams, including reservists who served or are currently serving. Spouses and children of reservists who served or are currently serving received a 50% discount on registration fees.

Many runners embraced that patriotic vibe, participating in full IDF uniform, or with Israel flags and "Bring Them Home" signs referencing the hostages.

They took part in the breathtaking and challenging course that passed through 3,000 years of historical landmarks, among them the Knesset, the Old City, Sultan's Pool, Mishkenot Sha'ananim, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, the Path of the Prophets, Mount Scopus, Mount of Olives, and other sites.

There were also numerous other reminders and signs of strength and support for soldiers, hostages and their families and those lost in the war or Hamas terror attacks.

Jerusalem resident Gad Sachs, who ran the half-marathon in just over 1:37 hours, said that more than just a race, the poignancy of the moment was quite powerful. Participants of the Jerusalem Marathon on March 8, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"I am not a big music person, but no doubt my highlight was before the run even started. The DJ from the Nova festival came up on stage and played the track/mix he was playing when the attack started, and a huge Israel flag was spread out over the runners."

People watch finish line eagerly

The finish and festival at Sacher Park was jam-packed with more than 100,000 people, including families and friends of the participants, as well as dozens of booths hawking sportswear, food and apparel and also promoting various organizations.

Alongside the many runners, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion also participated this year, running with the chest number 10 in the 5km race, together with his trainer, Izhak Vexler, who was injured in battles in the Gaza Strip.

"Since its establishment, the Jerusalem Winner Marathon has become one of the most experiential and professional sports events for every athlete in Israel and around the world," said the Mayor Lion at Friday's festivities. "I am proud that we broke the all-time record for the number of participants in the marathon and successfully held it, especially during this time. I am even more proud that it took place as a tribute and solidarity with the IDF and the security and rescue forces. Thanks to the thousands of IDF soldiers in the reserves and regular service and to the runners from the security and rescue forces who came to participate in the country's largest sports event in the capital of Israel. We all hope for the swift return of all the captives to their homes and families, and for the speedy recovery of all our soldiers on the front lines. See you at the next marathon in March 2025."

Friday’s events - which was preceded by a rollicking Expo and traditional pasta dinner at the Cinema City Complex on Thursday - kicked off at 6:30 a.m. and included six races: a full-marathon (42.195 kilometers), a half-marathon (21.1 km), a 10km, a 5km, and a family race of 1.7 km.

There was also an 800-meter Community Race for special-needs athletes, and about 8,000 runners participated in the various races on behalf of different social and charity organizations, such as Team Shalva, Keren Or, Team OneFamilyFund, Tsad Kadima, Camp Kobi, Camp HASC and Bnei Akiva.

The overall winner of the marathon was 33-year-old Israeli Melkamu Jember, who clocked in at 2:35:39 hours. The runner-up was Nega Mekete, 36, with a time of 2:41:33, while third place went to Yotam Kaplan, 31, from Israel who finished the course in 2:43:38. Jerusalem Marathon participants move along the race course, waving a signed Israel flag, March 8, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Among the women, on International Women's Day, Noah Berkman from Israel won first place with a time of 2:55:42. Second place went to Elena Tolstykh from Russia with a time of 2:58:22.

The first-place winner in the Full Marathon category received a prize of $3,750, the second-place winner received $2,500, and the third-place winner received $1,250.

The International Jerusalem Winner Marathon was organized by the Jerusalem Municipality, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with the support and assistance of the Jerusalem and Heritage Office, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Tourism, and its primary sponsor, Toto Winner. Runners who registered for the competition received a race kit, including an official SAUCONY race shirt (also a sponsor of the event), a chest number corresponding to their personal leap, a one-time electronic measurement chip, and various coupons for promotions and benefits. The marathon was also sponsored by Aldan, the Pools Center, Cinema City, and Reidman College, and was produced by Electra Target.

For those paying attention – and with the local logistical disruptions that come part and parcel, it would be difficult not to – the Jerusalem Marathon may very well be the most inspiring event that takes place all year in the capital.

"The race was harder than I anticipated, but I really loved the energy flow throughout the entire group of runners and fans," noted Eliana Eltes of Ra'anana.

Yes, there is the financial benefit in hosting a marathon, with thousands of people flooding into the city providing an infusion to the municipal economy in a variety of ways that is estimated to approach $20 million.

There is also an extremely positive socio-cultural aspect of this larger-than-life extravaganza in that it brings together myriad members of society with vastly different backgrounds and lifestyles to participate in one common goal.

American Olympic marathon medalist Meb Keflezighi notes that “like the marathon, life can sometimes be difficult, challenging and present obstacles, however, if you believe in your dreams and never ever give up, things can turn out for the best.”

Whether running or spectating, a marathon can be an extremely emotional experience. Witnessing crowds cheering for people they don't know, feeling the electricity in the air, seeing the range of profound expressions on the faces of participants as they finish the race, and being humbled by the genuine surge of courage and determination all help define the victory of the human spirit on full display.

"Running the Jerusalem marathon is an incredible and uplifting experience every year, but this year, the energy and unity was like never before," exclaimed Yael Meyer from Chashmonaim, who competed in the 5km race. "While I ran in honor of Aryeh Zeiring z'l, every runner around me was in different shirts with different faces -- faces of our victims and heroes. It makes you take a minute to internalize the power of Am Yisrael, that 'only together will we win.'"

The many international participants, many of whom traveled to Israel specifically for the marathon, were among the most thrilled among the thousands of racers.

Daniel Cohen of Canada, who flew to Israel to participate in the half-marathon, was elated with the event.

“If there was one year I had to make it to Jerusalem for the marathon, it was this year,” he noted. "I have ran all over the world, but there is something extra special about this one."

All in all, everyone who took part in any aspect of Friday’s events certainly enjoyed the revelry, the drama, the competition and the camaraderie that encompasses the marathon, while paying tribute to the nation's current heroes and martyrs. But most importantly, it seemed as if everyone was there to soak up the inspiration and dare themselves to dream, and from that angle, the Jerusalem Marathon was once again a smashing success.