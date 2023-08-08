US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles returns to competition 'like a unicorn'

Simon Biles, an Olympic gold-winning gymnast from the United States, made her return to gymnastics after two years out of the competition circuit with a performance to Israeli musician Noa Kirel's "Unicorn." Fans at the Chicago, Illinois-based competition, the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, watched Biles make her exciting return to the sport.

"Unicorn" was Israeli singer Noa Kirel's submission for the 2023 Eurovision competition, coming in third place overall. The Algemeiner reported that Biles, a 26-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist, had an overall score of 59.1, dominating the scoreboard in three of four competition areas. She crushed the competition on the balance beam, floor exercise, and vault. She came in third place in the uneven bars category.

Her floor exercise was an instrumental version of Kirel's pop hit, without lyrics, to meet with gymnastics competitive rules and regulations. Kirel told Hebrew media sources that she was "excited and shocked" by Biles' decision to use her song in her return to the sport.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel responds to Simone Biles' 'Unicorn' routine

The Algemeiner reported that Kirel quickly commented on the inclusion of her song in Biles' performance. “There is no doubt that she made history and she is amazing and that moved me so much,” the Israeli singer said.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

“She represents exactly the values that this song represents, and it’s one of the craziest things that’s happened to me. And how fun it is that she chose this song, my song, and really everything connects with everything she represents and shows to the world. It’s fun to have such female power.”