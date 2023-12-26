Thrilling draw between Beitar, Beersheba

Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Beersheba played to a barnburner of a 4-4 Israel Premier League draw this week at Teddy Stadium in the Israeli capital.

Alon Turgeman opened the scoring in the seventh minute to give the Southern Reds a 1-0 lead, but the yellow-and-black came back in stunning fashion with three straight goals. Adi Yona stabbed home the ball in the 30th minute, Yarden Shua sent a 30-meter stunner into the back of the goal 10 minutes later, while right before the break Grigori Morozov scored as well as Beitar headed into halftime with a 3-1 lead. However, Elyaniv Barda’s squad came out in the second half on a mission as Guy Badash scored a penalty and Rotem Hatuel drew the visitors even by the 58th minute.

Taking the lead

Yossi Abukasis’s team took the lead in the 80th minute when the ball went off of Eden Shamir and into the goal, but Yoni Stoyanov drew Beersheba even five minutes later as the two teams split the points. “I enjoyed the first half, but not so much the second,” Abukasis said. “We started to give out gifts in the second half and we were very tired and began to make mistakes. We deserved to win this game, but we gave them a penalty that was a present and we then took the lead before quickly conceding again.”