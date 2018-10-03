moshe gafni

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Finance Minister says alternative to proposal would be to collect more taxes from the public.
Knesset Finance Committee MKs say government must explain clearly which social projects it will finance.
Gafni: rises in price of water have lost all sense of proportion and overburdened consumers; price hike would have been third in a year.
Government’s failure to address housing crunch through biennial budget could lead to coalition crisis, members of Knesset Finance Committee say.
First International Bank of Israel reverted, serious negotiations to be held.
The way to determine professional standards.
“Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot is an example of how we are destroying our society with our own hands,” Knesset Finance Committee chairman says.
MKs debate terms of Horizon 2020 agreement; decision needs to made about whether Israel's priority is Judea and Samaria, or joining int'l economy, says MK.
Lapid says he won't give major speeches at Knesset because of heckling; Gafni: Haredim won't give you satisfaction of arguing.
Meretz MK Horowitz: Unacceptable Liberman will head c'tee when a corruption trial against him is still ongoing.
Yacimovich storms out plenum when finance minister decides to respond to issue on Facebook, instead of appearing at Knesset.
Shas MK Deri slams finance minister's planned budget cuts, saying cuts will make hundreds of thousands more Israelis poor.
Opposition skeptical new Finance Min. Lapid will be able to help middle class amid deep cuts; 8 new deputy ministers begin work.
UTJ MK Gafni accuses incoming Education Minister Shai Piron of trying to harm haredi education system.
Elections c'tee approves NIS 40m. expenditure increase to elections budget; c'tee head urges not to reach budget ceiling.
Defense Minister Barak says IDF must open up haredi tracks in combat and service; Gafni: Integrate with us, not vice versa.
Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef reportedly says Shas will quit coalition if personal sanctions are imposed.
Knesset speaker, Rabbi Aharon Leib Schteinman discuss possible compromise over haredi enlistment in Israeli military.
Likud Mk Danon says Mofaz will continue "left-wing path"; Meretz claims Mofaz win proves Kadima a center-right-wing party.
Birthday celebrations to include public debates, tours by guides dressed as historical figures.
Knesset c'tee chair: Halevy's statement that haredim more dangerous than nuclear Iran constitutes incitement; Halevy issues apology.
Finance Minister expresses concerns about 2012; Finance Committee “offended” that government turned to Trajtenberg and not Knesset.
“The members of my committee will take the report apart and approve only what is good for the public,” Gafni says.
Public Security Ministry Director-General Ya’acov Genot called for “significant changes” to the troubled fire services.
United Torah Judaism MKs sponsor bill aimed to protect privacy of victims of terrorist attacks, violent crimes or accidents.
IDF Conversion Bill also heads to House Committee United Torah Judaism MK incensed that PM advanced IDF Conversions Bill; threatens to take revenge on the coalition by not passing budget.
Kadima charges government made "scandalous decision," neglecting firefighters after last-minute addition of NIS 13m. for yeshiva students.
Gafni says Treasury "goes back on its word" over tax on grants for physicians in periphery.
United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni: Ultra-Orthodox will no longer sweep those with special needs under the carpet.
Letters to Maklev, Gafni, say they "will pay a heavy price" if they don't "go back to Brooklyn" and "stop living at our expense."
Steinitz himself reiterates stance regarding dire need for haredim to join workforce, without which “our economic growth won't be able to continue,”
In protest against bill that proposes living allowances for yeshiva students, activists write: We're not suckers.
By BEN HARTMAN
As Knesset Committee debates whether 2011 state budget will include stipends for full-time kollel students, one rabbi wants MKs to remember important message.
Interior minister says students with 3 kids, no job no personal vehicle should receive help; PM to form special c'tee on controversial bill.
Likud rebuffs criticism of Netanyahu, noting Kadima-led gov’t had approved payments to haredim.
Bill which aims to secure funding for yeshiva students will undergo changes "that will encourage the students to work" prior to vote, PMO says.
Bill which aims to circumvent Supreme Court ruling that ended funding for full-time students of Torah set to be discussed in legislative c'tee; United Torah Judaism threatens to quit the coalition if stipends don't pass.
Bill which aims to circumvent Supreme Court ruling that ended funding for full-time students of Torah set to be discussed in legislative c'tee; derided as "discriminatory" and "harmful to Israel's economy."
Neturei Karta assault United Torah Judaism MKs, Gafni and Maklev.
"No contradiction between being haredi and earning a living with dignity."
Gafni: Yeshivot not only uneconomic budget item, haredim want to work.
“We need to sort out this bureaucratic and legal hold-up," head of the Knesset’s Finance Committee says.
“The demand to pass the bill in its three readings remains as it was, until now there is no other proposal on the table.”
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litznman threatened on Sunday that if the bill does not pass into law before the Knesset leaves for spring recess on March 15, he would quit the government.
Transportation Minister asks not to be paid more.
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
The United Torah Judaism MK had questioned the relevance of the agency and received quite a few reminders on its importance from his colleagues.
Accusations flew as lawmakers entered a fiery debate during the Knesset plenum over disability stipends.
MK Moshe Gafni based his stance on concessions on a letter written by a leading Rabbi, involving peace with Egypt in 1978.
The letter is dated April 18, 1978, when Begin was negotiating peace with Egypt, which involved returning Sinai to Egypt and evacuating Yamit.
Will the cabinet’s decision on the Kotel and conversion affect Jewish support from the Diaspora?
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
The US Jewish leadership lobbied heavily against the recently approved mikva law which essentially bans the Reform and Masorti movements from using public mikvas for their conversion ceremonies.
Nearly 200 towns in the North and South will stop all municipal services, including garbage collection, but not schools, for one day.
Ovadia Yosef and Shas have yet to decide whom to back for Sephardi chief rabbi position.
United Torah Judaism MK tells A-G secular Israelis that discriminate against haredim should be scrutinized like "rabbis' letter."
MK Gafni: “I totally disagree with what your letter states regarding income assurance, historically but primarily halachically."
Itzik: Biennial budget vote is "a perfect instance of castration of the Knesset."
Moshe Gafni lambasts Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discussing so-called Tzohar bill on marriage registrations.
Gafni expels Reform Movement director from committee hearing on state funding, calls Reform and Conservative movements ‘clowns.’
United Torah Judaism MK says IDF has failed in its decision not to allow ultra-Orthodox men to leave events when women sing.
"If the IDF wants to enlist haredim it must adjust itself to accommodate their beliefs," United Torah Judaism MK says.
Members of the Knesset Finance Committee spoke in favor of cracking down on cross-ownership of financial and non-financial holdings.
Elderly women who opted to be housewives during the early years of the state are not entitled to a government pension.
MK slams rising water prices, says gov't agreed to subsidize more water for disabled people months ago, but has yet to act upon the decision.
Yes, the Shabbes goys represented the happy side of Gentile-Jewish . Even so, they were part of what the Jewish state was designed to replace.
MKs Shelly Yacimovich (Labor) and Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) would agree upon many things in relation to Shabbat in the public sphere.
The ultra-Orthodox are no longer a weak minority in need of affirmative action to protect their unique way of life.
The old and new of this Knesset have to come together to bring the courage of ideas.
Raising corporate taxes is popular, but in reality it is far from uncomplicated and trouble-free.
This paper, along with leading economists, including Stanley Fischer, has come out strongly in favor of the Trajtenberg recommendations.
For past few decades Israel has proved its commitment to encouraging Torah study. Now it's haredis' turn to prove commitment to maintaining Israel’s socioeconomic viability.