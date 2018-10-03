03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Abu Khdeir was abducted, burned and brutally murdered on July 2, 2014 after being kidnapped by Yosef Ben David and two minors.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The man carried out a lethal stabbing attack at a supermarket in Germany after Israel placed metal detectors at the entrance to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, blaming the country for inaction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Abu Sneineh was one of four Palestinians behind the murder of six Israeli yeshiva students in 1980.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The killer of British student Hannah Bladon is a 57-year-old east Jerusalem resident, much older than most lone wolf attackers seen previously.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The sentence also took into account Abd Al-Majid Amaira's involvement in injuring Mark’s wife, Chavi, and two children during the terror attack and three earlier attempted murders.
Jordanian journalist hints Dahlan played role in 2004 death of PA President.
By ADAM RASGON
Samuel Woodward is an “avowed Nazi” and a member of Atomwaffen Division, an extremist neo-Nazi group, the ProPublica news website reported.
By JTA
Kobili Traore is accused of the murder of Parisian Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017, a crime to which he has confessed.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Murder suspect Samuel Woodward routinely referred to himself on social media and in chat logs as a 'National Socialist' and 'antisemitic.'
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The double murder put a tragic end to the lives of two well-known Canadian Jews.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
On Monday morning ahead of the funeral, Bernstein’s parents posted a message on a website set up to memorialize their son, saying that they “won’t succumb to hate.”
Woodward’s alleged motive has not been disclosed.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,JTA
The suspect was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Thomas Gross allegedly stabbed his mother to death in her Florida home over monetary dispute.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The slaying of a young Jewish Parisian returns to the headlines more than a decade later as anonymous culprits desecrate a memorial erected in his name.
By JOY BERNARD
63 year old Rolf Zielezinski shot Luke Holland for no apparent reason other than Holland being foreign.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Shimen Liebowitz has been held without bail since his arrest a year ago.
By CHRIS MCKENNA/THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD
During police questioning, Hubert Zafke initially denied having been present at Auschwitz but later admitted that he had been there.
By EYTAN HALON
The youngest of the three, a 16-year-old girl, will be tried as an adult.
The famous Jewish-American killer, "Son of Sam," now claims the Devil made him do it.
The women, aged 66 and 33, were found with stab wounds at their home in Golders Green Friday night and declared dead at the scene.
By ERIC SUMNER
“This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy.”
Sarah Halimi was hurled to her death from the window of her apartment in Paris in what was a clear hate crime, Jewish leaders charge. So why are the authorities sweeping it under the table?
A Jewish woman was hurled from her apartment window to her death in April. Why are the French authorities reluctant to address the murder as a hate crime?
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
If it wasn't a hate crime, then why did he mutilate the bodies?
Doctor Sarah Halimi was reportedly hurled by a Muslim neighbor to her death from the window of her third-floor apartment last Monday.
The woman was found dead outside of her apartment building early on Tuesday morning after being hurled to death in what has yet to be labelled a hate crime.
Two orthodox men were arrested in New York after plotting to kidnap and murder a man who refused to divorce his wife.
By REUTERS
Police arrest additional suspects in brutal murder of Jewish Casablanca couple, in crime which was allegedly motivated by greed.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Le soldat jordanien qui a tué sept fillettes israéliennes a été libéré
By MICHELE MAZEL
The killing of student Mashal Khan, 23, last year sparked an outcry.
Samuel Woodward, former high school classmate of Blaze Bernstein, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon for the alleged murder.
The boy had tweeted support for Hitler, white supremacy, antisemitism and anti-gay propaganda.
The video of the attack was posted along with the killer's bank details for donations.
Manson had been serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for ordering the murders of nine people, including actress Sharon Tate.
There is no evidence linking the attack to terrorism.
Portland police did not identify the suspect or the victims.
The suspects are at large.
Norway is appealing against a court ruling that it violated Breivik's human rights by keeping him too isolated in jail after he massacred 77 people in 2011.
Television footage showed a heavy police presence, with officers taking cover behind vehicles on the street.
Killer's sisters notified police after he sought their aid in disposing of the body.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
A man was shot multiple times by an assailant riding a motorcycle in an apparent ambush while walking down a street in South of Tel Aviv.
Everyone who knew Rabbi Raziel Shevach speaks of his huge smile, his happiness, his ability to make others happy and his generosity.
By JEREMY SHARON
The prosecution requested that the Border Police involved in the murder to be sentenced to 20 to 27 months in prison
Teitel is serving two life sentences for killing two Palestinians.
The details of Reiven Shmerling's death are under investigation.
Shmerling was pronounced dead upon discovery of his body.
“In the name of the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences, and wish you a year of hope and fulfillment.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
One Haifa-based family demands to know why the government is ignoring them in their grief over the death of their son, who was shot at close range by an Israeli Arab.
The public defender presented new evidence that during the time that Shalom made his partial admission, he was on certain drugs and presented an expert opinion that he could have been delusional.
Unanimous verdict finds Bilal Shakar guilty in 2005 killing
By UDI SHAHAM
Muhammad Harouf of Nablus accused of beating Michal Halimi to death in Holon during third trimester.
According to the indictment, teenage girl from Ramle was in a relationship with a Muslim man for over a year arousing “vehement opposition” from her parents.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Shin Bet and the Israel Police have released new details on the 2009 murders of two policemen.
The Shin Bet and the police said many efforts had been made over the years to locate the murderers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The incident comes as a number of suspected gangland hits have taken place throughout Israel.
The family allegedly were angered by the 19-year-old's plan to work outside the home and supposed contact with men.
A psychiatric evaluation found that Aloni was fit to stand trial and serve her sentence.
A police source said the circumstances of the case are under investigation and said that police “do not yet have a clear picture” of the case.
The 17-year-old victim was found dead in an apartment in an incident police are set to investigate.
An elderly woman was found dead in a Tel Aviv hotel with her husband in serious condition alongside her in what police suspect might be a troubling murder-suicide case.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
An investigation is looking into the circumstances regarding the incident.
An 18-year-old soldier was found stabbed at his home in central Israel, and police suspect that his father is the one responsible for his death following a heated family dispute.
President Reuven Rivlin made the unusual move due the unique circumstances of Dalal Daoud's case, which involved extreme domestic abuse.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The investigation into the death of Yoram Hachman has been reopened.
Police suspect the pair buried the body in a garden near the scene of the crime.
The woman in the Arab Israeli town was found with a number of gunshot wounds to her upper body.
Police released the identity of the man suspected of decapitating his ex-wife and carrying her head down the street.
The Knesset Labor, Social Services and Health Committee held an emergency meeting in response to a nationwide strike against violence in the health system.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The 78-year-old suspect was apprehended by police on Tuesday after he lobbed a flammable material at a medical clinic employee, setting her on fire and causing her death.
When questioned, the suspect told police that he admitted to setting Karero on fire, but did not mean to kill her.
Ahmad Daqamseh murdered the children while they were on a school field trip in March 1997.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The suspect in question is suspected of killing a 90-year-old man in a nursing home where the former was employed as a caretaker.
Convicted murderer contends mistreatment by Israel Prison Service.
The money, which reportedly would be paid as blood money to the family of the dead man, was raised on a crowdfunding website by the Zaka search and rescue organization.
Nazareth court extends remand of Nadav Sela, who is suspected of murdering his wife, two sons and a neighbor's child in the northern town of Migdal.
Court orders suspect in murder of his wife and 3 children to undergo psychological evaluation.
An additional child was found near the scene in serious but stable condition.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The father, who reportedly lived with the family, was taken for questioning by the police.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Two daughters autopsied; family’s funeral held in the capital.
Rivlin denied Yonatan Heilu's plea, an Israeli who was jailed six years ago after murdering the man who had raped and abused him.
Even though Israeli-Arabs make up about 21% of the population in Israel, more than 50% of murders and attempted murders occur in the sector.
The couple had a troubled history with Ahalam having filed complaints against Auni in the past for rough treatment or threats.
The victim, Babiker Abdo Adam Ali, 38, was found badly beaten with a sharp object in Petah Tikva on November 14.
Cohen spent eight years in prison, however in 2012 the King of Thailand pardoned him.
In an interview with radio station 103FM, Larisa Trembovler stated that what she regards as a political assassination is one intended to change the leadership.
Why are we so afraid of talking about the prime minister’s assassin’s views and what does this have to do with the Ashkenazi-Mizrahi tensions that still haunt us today?
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
According to the indictment, the incident took place at approximately 1 a.m., as police conducted a patrol in the area.
Contemplating the reasons that made Barry Chamish’s conspiracy theory over Rabin’s assassination so widespread.
Halifa was convicted and sentenced in the murder of 20-year-old Dadon as she was on her way to a job interview.
The detainees are suspected of involvement in the assassination of Avi David, shot at point-blank range outside a Bat Yam steakhouse in October 2011, among others.
High Court of Justice sentences Shimon Cooper for the murder of his third wife, Jenny, and his first wife, Orit.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Jill Eisenstadt’s latest novel aims high but gets muddled somewhere in the middle.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
"The whole embassy is deeply shocked, saddened by this news."
Wars were responsible for only a fraction of violent deaths in the Middle East.
Gaza court convicts local woman of premeditated murder of husband.
The PA is about as likely to cease its practice of paying terrorists as Kharouf is to retract his lie about killing Halimi for Palestinian nationalist reasons.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The fact that we were created “in the image of God” means we must not degrade the value of others or of ourselves.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ