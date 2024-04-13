Body of missing teenage shepherd found in the West Bank

After a 24-hour search for the missing 14-year-old shepherd, Binyamin Achimair, his body was discovered in the same region where he went missing, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The IDF confirmed the cause of death as being a terrorist murder, with security services currently in pursuit of those believed responsible.

Due to the nationalist motive of the murder, the investigation was handed over to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

Netanayhu orders intense investigation

"The abominable murder of the boy Binyamin Achimair is a serious crime. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "IDF and Shin Bet forces are in an extensive pursuit of the despicable murderers and all those who cooperated with them." IDF troops searching the West Bank for missing teenager Binyamin Achimair, April 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"We will get to the murderers and their helpers as we do to anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel," Netanyahu added.

He ordered the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police to carry out intense operational and intelligence activities in the Palestinian towns in the area of the disappearance.

He also pushed for all Israeli citizens to help the security services do their work without hindrance.