Woman in her 30s shot dead in Haifa

A woman in her thirties was shot dead in Haifa between Friday night to Saturday morning, Israel Police said.

She was found in critical condition and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where medical officials were forced to pronounce her death.

Coast Guard investigators are at the scene of the shooting, and it is suspected that the young woman was not the target of the fatal shot, and it is possible that the guy she was with was the target.

According to the first investigations, it all started with a fight that broke out at the Allenby 25 Club in the city.

At some point, one of the people involved in the fight left the place and, after a short time, returned there armed with a weapon and opened fire at the club.

This is a developing story.