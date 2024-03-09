Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Woman in her 30s shot dead in Haifa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 9, 2024 08:16

A woman in her thirties was shot dead in Haifa between Friday night to Saturday morning, Israel Police said.

She was found in critical condition and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where medical officials were forced to pronounce her death.

Coast Guard investigators are at the scene of the shooting, and it is suspected that the young woman was not the target of the fatal shot, and it is possible that the guy she was with was the target.

According to the first investigations, it all started with a fight that broke out at the Allenby 25 Club in the city.

At some point, one of the people involved in the fight left the place and, after a short time, returned there armed with a weapon and opened fire at the club.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:57 AM
US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 05:37 AM
Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 03:24 AM
Biden concerned with east Jerusalem violence if ceasefire isn't reached
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:53 AM
Schumer: US Senate reaches deal to avoid shutdown
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 12:42 AM
Terror attack against Israeli businessman thwarted in Peru - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 11:10 PM
Canada says it will resume funding to UNRWA
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 09:54 PM
US Coast Guard investigating oil spill off California coast
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 08:40 PM
US military airdrops more aid to Gaza, US official says
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 08:38 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle activity 135 nM northwest of Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 08:34 PM
IDF jets attack targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 08:16 PM
Several men wounded in violent incident in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2024 06:29 PM
IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 06:29 PM
Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 04:17 PM
UK's Cameron urges Israel to open Ashdod port for Gaza aid
By REUTERS
03/08/2024 04:15 PM