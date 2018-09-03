03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The 'Hamilton' creator had a solo in 'Hine Ba Hashalom' with the Mazel Tones during his college years.
By AMY SPIRO
"The story we really tell is about the power of music and spiritual life in the world, and how we need to treat that power with extreme care."
By JTA
“My criticism lies with the treatment of Palestinian civilians by the state of Israel, no more and no less."
The wildly popular Jewish a cappella group is currently on tour.
Sharon Ben Zadok certainly knows where her music comes from and she will, no doubt, captivate her Yellow Submarine audience when she plays there with her own band.
By BARRY DAVIS
The singer told the crowd she 'can't wait' to meet the Israeli people one day.
'It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,' Neil Diamond said.
By REUTERS
‘Bird on a Wire’ features wild footage from 1972 Tel Aviv and Jerusalem shows.
Dmitry Sinkovsky performs the violin partitas at The Bach Festival in Jerusalem.
By MAXIM REIDER
French musician Laurent Petitgirard conducts the JSO.
The new Death Wish, Whisky Live and the Voice of Music Galilee Festival.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The duo will perform Israel's 1979 Eurovision winning song, 'Hallelujah,' which Atari originally performed.
On Wednesday, concert organizers announced that Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma will be returning to Israel this summer.
"There’s enough here to enjoy on many levels, but a more dynamic approach might make the memories last longer."
By ANTONY GELBERG
One of the show’s promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent “years working on” bringing the band to Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
Israeli jazz guitarist Inbar Fridman returns to her home city to play the Holon Women’s Festival.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Israeli music icon Marina Maximilian discovers a newfound calm in her 30s
Israeli singer Marina Maximilian discovers a newfound calm.
The Swing Dance Orchestra takes part in the Hot Jazz festival.
The Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance honors pianist Prof. Allan Sternfield.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Frontman Ian Anderson is bringing the band's 50th anniversary tour to Haifa, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Singer and rapper to headline at the Barby.
“I just fell in love with the sound and I thought, this is a violin, exactly the same instrument I play, but it sounds completely different. I was fascinated by that.”
American hard rockers will stop in Rishon Lezion as part of European tour.
The annual three-day festival takes place next week.
The 24-year-old singer won over the judges - and the country - with her unique style.
The 'Post' sat down with Dudu Tassa to find out what it’s like to tour the world, with Radiohead no less, revive his grandfather’s music and create music that he (and everybody else) loves.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Honorees in music, sciences slated to accept awards at Knesset in May
Fortis is a national treasure, rising above mere genres and eras.
All told, Mustonenfest takes in 20 concerts Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod and other venues around the country, featuring leading soloists, choirs and ensembles from Estonia and Israel.
Commemorating 230 years since the death of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.
By URY EPPSTEIN
By SARAH LEVI
LOGON presents its production of ‘The Music Man’
Sharon tells press conference that family will be joining trip to the Holy Land and 'we play where we want'.
Once I could mention names that brought instant recognition, but today only blank stares.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Musicians from around the world will perform at the music festival in February.
Kahalani's goal is to connect them to his creation by making his lyrics and material count in people's hearts.
Sitting a spell with composer Stella Lerner, ahead of the concert she put together featuring verses by iconic Israeli poetesses.
Experiencing a musical weekend at the Pastoral Hotel in Kibbutz Kfar Blum.
Israeli-born, New York-based tenor saxophonist Arnan Raz strings together
an honest narrative in his sophomore album, ‘Chains Of Stories’
Eden Alene, who received the most votes from the viewing audience, sang “Human” by Christina Perri for her final performance.
The Tonya Harding story told on the silver screen and Bonobo to perform in Tel Aviv.
Kasper Holten directs the Israeli Opera’s production of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’.
By NERIA BARR
The Old Maid and the Thief is a not-very-well-meaning caricature of two old spinsters starved for male companionship and the comic situations and complications arising as a result.
Neil Friedlander’s debut album reveals the influences of his American-born parents.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Indie pop band to rock the Caesarea Ampitheater.
The established musician comprehends that the use of technology during a performance or lecture series is considered an outrage to her generation, and the classical community especially.
Our recommendations for the top 10 things to do this week
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art hosts an exhibition about the censorship of music in the former USSR
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Gidi Gov apologizes for mocking Liberman’s accent over scandal.
Tayeb’s latest incarnation continues her indie-angst transformation, far from the reality-winner image and associated tabloid gossip and public backlash.
Latin superstar to play in Yarkon Park in May.
The Latin superstar will play a show in Yarkon Park in May.
Jazz saxophonist Eyal Talmudi will bring his unfettered energy when his quintet takes the stage in TA and Jerusalem.
Israeli soul guitar whiz Ori Naftaly found his dream team in a pair of Memphis sisters.
Over ten students have already spoken out against conductor Menahem Nebenhaus in incidents ranging from sexual harassment to full-on rape.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The More than Music troupe brings students to the table with the civil rights leader.
Here are our top 10 things to do this week
Rani Calderon conducts an instrumental repertoire of operas
The lineup, which will run January 22-25, features master classes with Lage, as well as workshops with some of our own musical leading lights.
Iconic British funk band heading to Rishon Lezion in May.
The US embassy said Amir Benayoun did not "sufficiently prove his intention to return to his home country."
Adam Abramowitz’s first novel brings an updated twist to an old-fashioned whodunit, with a strong New England accent helping things along.
The singers aren't household names yet around the globe, but they soon may be.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ ISRAEL21C.ORG
Mars is responsible for some of the biggest hit songs from the past decade.
The predominantly male, mostly bald near-capacity crowd at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium reacted enthusiastically as the memories of youth and past glory proved too strong to resist.
Miri Mesika, David D’or and Amir Benayoun will sing in Hebrew, English and Arabic.
DJ Marshmello, Natalia Oreiro and Chad Channing are on their way to Israel - and maybe soon Lenny Kravitz?
The genre-defying Israeli megastars will bring their unique lyrical beats and pure synergy to Tel Aviv’s Barby Club.
Though young, these musicians did not disappoint.
The Haifa-based indie pop group is bringing its wild theatrics to Tel Aviv.
British musician/producer/DJ Simon Green, professionally known as Bonobo, will be performing in Israel for the first time on February 21 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center.
By SHAWN RODGERS
When Yemenite-inflected material, freer-flowing ideas, and a smidgeon of electronica meet.
Raised Catholic, Italian pianist Luca Buratto talks about how he is influenced by his Jewish great-grandfather’s legacy.
The 600 singers - of all ages and backgrounds - had just an hour to practice the song, which many of them had likely never heard, before they recorded it.
The New Jersey guitarist and singer and songwriter had been beset by health problems in recent years, according to Variety.
Tough yet tuneful, The Smithereens never met major success but gathered a loyal following with a series of sterling guitar-fueled power pop albums in the late 1980s and ‘90s.
What to expect ahead of the eight edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Antwerp alt-pop group Oh Wonder go from songwriters to international sensations on the way to Tel Aviv.
Renowned Israeli trumpeter Eli Preminger and his Chocolate Factory troupe are heading up the jazz side of this weekend’s Jacob’s Ladder Festival.
Shalva Band was created over 10 years ago, and has since won the hearts of the hundreds of thousands of audience members for whom it has performed.
Aware that fans had waited nearly three decades for a concert on Israeli soil, Take That enthused the crowd with their Hebrew efforts.
By EYTAN HALON
The famous crooner’s love affair with Israel.
By YISRAEL LUTNIK
‘You’re from Canada? Are you crazy?’
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Could the suspended MK be reprimanded further for his appearance in an Eve and Lear clip?
Drake, 31, called the video "the most important thing I have ever done in my career."
Everyone's favorite 90's boy band is heading back to Israel to perform one show in April.
The singer had hinted at retiring from touring two years ago, saying that “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest” for him.
The longtime timekeeper for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Max Weinberg, talks about his Jewish heritage and his upcoming first visit to Israel.
By HOWARD BLAS
"I also like to think that there is good in all people, but Hitler is pure evil," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.
The R&B singer also said the Nazi leader, responsible for the deaths of six million Jews during the Holocaust, was a "wonderful painter."
By MARIA PUENTE/USA TODAY
New Zealand native Lorde to perform in Israel in June.
The artists will perform in central Israel this summer.
Broken Fingaz had one week to create the animation for the famous band.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
All three players – twin brothers pianist Michael and drummer Florian Arbenz and bassist Thomas Lähns – have paid their educational dues in classical music.
The late singer is honored.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN