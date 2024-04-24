Jerusalem Post
Iranian rapper who took part in Mahsa Amini protests sentenced to death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi - who was arrested during the Woman, Life, Freedom protests that swept Iran in 2022 - was sentenced to death, Salehi's lawyer, Amir Raesian, told the Shargh newspaper on Wednesday.

Salehi was prosecuted on charges with corruption on earth.

The rapper was arrested in October 2022, amid the nationwide protests. At the time, the Iranian Fars News Agency referred to Salehi as "one of the leaders of the riots." Fars claimed that Salehi was trying to flee the country when he was arrested.

He was sentenced in July to six years and three months in prison, but was released on bail after the Iranian Supreme Court found "flaws" in the original sentence. He was then rearrested in December after publishing a video saying he was tortured while detained.

Raesian stated that there were several "inconsistencies" in the new verdict and that he intends to file an appeal. He added that the court in Isfahan that sentenced Salehi referred to the Supreme Court's decision as "advice."

