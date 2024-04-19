Jerusalem highlights April 19-25

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Attend “Signature Works – Beethoven Is All Out!” offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Conductor Roit Feldenkreis leads soprano Karin Schifrin, violinist Janna Gandelman, and cellist Talia Erdal. Narrator Orit Wolf introduces the audience to the rich program created for this musical event with the art of Itzik Swissa used on stage. The program includes Coriolan Overture; Romance No 2 in F Major; Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano; a meeting between Zehava Ben’s Tipat Mazal and Moonlight Sonata – and concluding with excerpts from Symphony No 5. 11:30 a.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. One hour long, no intermission. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Visit Mazkeka to enjoy Heavy 420 as three bands take to the stage: Low Beherion (metal); Harasta Levad (reggae); and The Fimo Cat Sisters (Yaara Haim and Ron Dahan). Readers might check Haim’s 2021 album Lonicera before arrival. Doors open at 9 p.m. NIS 30 per ticket at pre-sale and NIS 40 at the door. 3 Shoshan St. Call (02) 582-2090 to book.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Watch the 2021 documentary film Without Land by Alamork Davidian during an 8 p.m. online screening, and then join a virtual meeting and discussion with the director at 9:30 p.m. The film tells the story of Ethiopian-Jewish activists who made the 1991 Operation Solomon possible, when roughly 14,000 Ethiopian Jews were brought to Israel in under two days. In Amharic with Hebrew subtitles. The discussion is in Hebrew. This is a pay-what-you-may event. To register online, visit www.yonatannir.com/adama .

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Watch the 2018 independent drama film Red Cow directed by Tsivia Barkai Yacov, now streamed via the Jerusalem Cinematheque online film archive.

Set in Silwan, the film depicts Benni (Avigail Kovari), a teenager who lives with her dad, Yehoshua (Gal Toren), and falls in love with a National Service teacher (Moran Rosenblatt). Painting at Jerusalem Artists' Studio (credit: YOSSI SOUVA)

The red cow referenced in the title is a heifer which her father thinks means that the third Temple will soon be built, since one is necessary as a sacrifice.

In Hebrew with no subtitles. This might be a good choice to watch before attending the Seder. Register and watch via The Israeli Film Archive – Jerusalem Cinematheque at jfc.org.il/movie/98423-2/ (Hebrew website, English option).

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Visit the Jerusalem Artists’ Studio to enjoy the massive exhibition “40 Years of Creation” at the Art Cube Artists’ Studios. Curated by Hillie Wurtman Moyal and Dveer Shaked, this impressive collection offers a wide selection of works by some of the 130 artists who have worked in the studio spaces since 1982.

These include works by Gary Goldstein, Larry Abramson, and the late Pamela Levy, shown alongside a beautiful large painting by Serge Spitzer, a world-renowned, Romanian-born American artist who lived and did his art in Jerusalem in the 1980s, and whose works are still represented in many public and private collections worldwide. He died in 2012.

Artists currently working at the space such as Sharon Poliakine and Dan Orimian are also represented. Visitors might meet other artists currently working in the space, among them Ariel Hacohen and Neta Moses.

“I got a gift by being here,” Moses told In Jerusalem, “as the size of one’s thought is as big as the space one has.”

Noting that this country has a young visual culture, Moyal said that “here, we have a chance to see fundamental stepping stones in the development of Israeli art.” Quoting Abramson, she added that “it is impossible to forget reality if one works in Jerusalem; everything enters the studio.”

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 26 HaOman St. 3th floor, Talpiot. Admission is free. On display until Saturday, June 22.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Attend a performance by pianist Orian Shukrun at the Yellow Submarine. The concert will include compositions without words such as “Without Guilt,” released in his 2022 debut album Not Winning, but also tongue-in-cheek songs with lyrics like “To All Those Who Are Unmarried.” Doors open at 8:30 p.m., performance at 9:30 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket at pre-sale and NIS 80 at the door. 13 HaRekhavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Enjoy an evening of Passover songs performed by cantors Yitzchak Meir Helfgot and Colin Schahat, sung alongside opera classics under the baton of conductor Eli Jaffe at this holiday evening concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. 90 minutes without intermission. NIS 100 to NIS 150 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

