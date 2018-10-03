03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer supported the president's claims on Tuesday, FBI Director Comey is reported to be 'incredulous' over Trump's wiretapping allegations.
By JOY BERNARD
The US Attorney General reportedly hid his contact with Russia's ambassador, and is now being called on to resign amid the controversy following the revelation of this information on Wednesday.
By REUTERS
The departure could slow Trump's bid to warm up relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Trump announced on Tuesday that he has nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Senior US diplomats at the State Department have left their posts in what may very well be a coordinated walkout.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The agreement received the blessing of the European Federation of Journalists.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A new research conducted by the Weizmann Institute of Science sheds new light on cell movement.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Students develop autonomous pollination device
By JUDY SIEGEL
A video featuring footage from a 1991 Bette Midler interview began buzzing around the internet.
By JTA
A number of pro-Israel organizations have voiced suspicions that they were infiltrated by an undercover reporter from the network.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
David Lenio is an active Twitter user who has used the social media platform to express countless antisemitic threats, threatening to kill children in mass shootings.
100 million records stayed sealed away in Germany for decades.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Governor Greitens has declared his intention to repair the St. Louis cemetery. Another initiative came from local Muslim activists, who have launched a campaign to help rebuild the vandalized site.
Mound passed away this week at 86 after dedicating almost four decades of her life to researching the history, dispersion and fate who the Jews who exiled from Spain in 1492.
Face aux informations erronées qui pullulent sur le Web, la prudence est de mise
By MICHELE MAZEL
The academy now includes 125 members.
Knesset State Control Committee chairwoman Karin Elharar argued on Monday for the health ministry to be relieved of its responsibility for investigating negligence cases.
A Knesset bill which was passed on Monday will provide women who choose to give birth at home the National Insurance Institute allotment.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A garbled article on a prominent Israeli anchorwoman raises questions about Wikipedia.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
A video from the scene of Monday's horrific blast that took the lives of dozens in Russia's Saint Petersburg has emerged.
The 92 people aboard did not survive the crash; plane did not send out SOS signal.
An domestic Libyan flight was hijacked and diverted to Malta on Friday.
At least nine people were injured; mayor says shooter apparently an attorney who had issue with firm.
Schools in the area, which is home to the US Navy's Pacific Fleet, were earlier placed on lockdown.
The media personality fluent in six languages monitored news from foreign countries for almost five decades.
Amsalem denied that the legislation was designed to muzzle the press.
By JEREMY SHARON
Knesset members raised questions about the prime minister's commitment to the freedom of the press as he went once more after Israel's public broadcast.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD,AMY SPIRO
i24NEWS is being recognized for its coverage of the 2016 United States Republican National
Convention.
By AMY SPIRO
Politicians on the opposition say Netanyahu is trying to make a news broadcast that will be more favorable to him.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The reason for the explosion has not been determined.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“We will not spend NIS 700 million on a new corporation so that they can do whatever they want.”
By UDI SHAHAM
Tightly waged duel with host South Korea results in 2-1 victory in 10 innings for blue-and-white
By ALLON SINAI
The acclaimed photographer who emerged as one of the leading photographers in the region over the years passed away on Thursday at 92.
Hollywood has gone gaga for ‘La La Land,’ which got a staggering 14 nominations
By HANNAH BROWN
Couple allegedly sexually assaulted and poisoned 4-year-old
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Rivlin denied Yonatan Heilu's plea, an Israeli who was jailed six years ago after murdering the man who had raped and abused him.
Some of Israel’s leading literary and political figures worked as journalists for the daily.
Admission seen by some as validating claim that the biometric database project could result in an invasion of citizens’ privacy.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The survey found that just 17% had neither addictions nor mental/physical illnesses.
By NIV ELIS
Whether this will persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuto take appropriate action remains to be seen.
In July, Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein ordered a full criminal investigation into the operation of the prime minister’s residences.
By BEN HARTMAN
Leibowitz doubts that he’ll start working for another news outlet after he leaves.
67 years ago, the population of Israel stood at approximately 806,000 residents.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The late MK Uri Orbach thought that it would be appropriate for the No. 1 citizen to receive a Senior Citizen’s Card to indicate that the State of Israel has reached that milestone age.
“We are now in an era of expanding competition in electricity generation,” says IEC chairman.
By SHARON UDASIN
New book: My Life in a Chicken Coop
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Our move from Johannesburg to Ra‘anana.
By BENITA LEVIN
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
At age 27, Brickman established Mark’s Athletic Soles, a mail-order business out of his garage in Miami.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
For women who have lost a son, daughter, husband to terrorism, the NGO OneFamily gives a rare opportunity.
By SARAH LEVIN
Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv will have a lot of publicity in the near future, but not necessarily for reasons it would desire.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the BBC change the headline it used to describe Friday's lethal attack. The MFA also bashed the channel for 'biased' coverage.
Israel a minor player in importing arms, but a top exporter
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
An unidentified UAV approaches the no-fly zone in Iran's capital on Monday and was fired at. Iranian sources claim it was not a military drone.
The recent terror attacks left Jordanians reeling and shocked, having trusted that such acts of terror would not reach their country.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Pictures circulating on social media showed pilgrims in bloodied robes and masses of debris from a part of the crane that seemed to have crashed through a ceiling.
European responses to Trump's Jerusalem announcement have not been taken in kind.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The prime minister’s obsession with the media is only one factor behind his threat of early elections.
By JEFF BARAK
Media bias is not some imaginary wand that politicians wave about and which the media claims is, in a sense, “fake news.”
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Spain has never occupied Catalonia. You only need to stroll around in any Catalonian city to judge for yourself the nonsense of that idea
By FERNANDO CARDERERA
The American electorate has been ill served by politically skewed foreign news coverage that markets political advocacy as news.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
There lurks, even in the media, the “watchdog of democracy,” factors that will prevent a story from appearing or will provide it a special spin.
It is time to hold international newspapers accountable for the headlines they choose, and to hold journalists accountable for the words they use.
By ZE’EV BEN-SHACHAR
As we watch young Palestinians stabbing and rock-throwing, flip the Western assumption that people that violent must be that desperate.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
The demise of the IBA English News was brought on not as a result of a conscious decision by the political or managerial echelon.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Like most leaders, Kirschenbaum made important contributions to the Israeli media, yet his failures were no less spectacular.
Don’t let the Roofs of the world off the hook just because some of them choose the black flag of extremism in Syria.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Jerusalem Post readers weigh in on latest news stories.
The actress, who has expressed her growing interest in Islam in the past year, was traveling through Heathrow airport when she was requested to remove her headscarf.
US president cites a Friday night terror incident in Sweden during his rally in Florida, but there was no terror attack reported in the country.
Centenarian sets new record covering 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour on a track near Paris.
Accompanied by a delegation from Ethiopia, Mekonnen was eager to meet members of the first Ethiopian pediatric cardiac team in training.
“No piece of land in the State of Israel is without its sanctity and its significance.”
As the crowd stood to listen to The Star Spangled Banner, just moments before the starting pistol was fired, Deutsch just couldn’t wait to take on this new challenge.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Report goes viral after correspondent frets over perceived symbol of terrorist group, that clearly bears phallic imagery.