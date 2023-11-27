Ex-diplomat sues Israeli journalist for defamation, demands compensation

Former Israeli envoy at the embassy in France, Ronit Ben Dor, has filed a lawsuit seeking NIS 317,000 in damages against Amit Segal, a journalist and political commentator from Channel 12.

Ben Dor alleges that Segal defamed her when sharing information related to her dismissal.

According to Ben Dor, the news stories were connected to the circumstances surrounding her departure from her position at the Israeli embassy in France. Segal claimed that she was fired after liking posts on X (formerly Twitter) that criticized the government.

Ben Dor, refuting the claim that she was dismissed for the aforementioned reason, told the "Seventh Eye" news website, where the lawsuit filing was published, that the allegations against the plaintiff regarding liking tweets against the government were solely documented in a written note in her personal file.

Moreover, the former ambassador acknowledged that Segal did not seek her input beforehand. The conclusion of the filing states that Amit Segal's decision to publish this news demonstrates that the defendant intended to humiliate and degrade the plaintiff.