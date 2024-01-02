Pro-Palestinian groups block entry to NYC's two major airports

Local councilwoman Inna Vernikov commented that the self-proclaimed "victory" of the organizers only proved to be disruptive for New Yorkers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in New York City, US. December 27, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH)
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH)

Crowds of Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at two New York City-area airports to protest against Israel and the IDF on one of the busiest travel days of the year, US media reported.

A caravan of demonstrators stopped traffic surrounding John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports, with demonstrators with bullhorns shouting, "NYPD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same!" 

New York's Port Authority transportation would soon have to close all entrances to JFK for anyone without a boarding pass.

Limiting transportation from outside of the airport

Airtrain services and the ability to enter airport grounds were closed to cars without proof of a ticket, the protest organizers from "Within Our Lifetime" told US media.

The protests came a week after another of their kind occurred in New York City.

