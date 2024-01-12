Jerusalem Post supplement gets new look for 2024

My dear Jerusalemites!

A new year has dawned, with new hopes, and with it – a new look for In Jerusalem. Our Holy City has captured the hearts and minds of Jews throughout time, and we have the incredible privilege to dwell in its modern-day incarnation, the capital of our very own state.

As such, it has long been the focus of its own Jerusalem Post supplement.

In our ongoing quest to bring you – the readers on the ground – news that interests you, we have created recurring features spotlighting local landmarks and personalities for you to recognize, interact with, and enjoy.

I hope columns such as Neighborhood Corner (delving into the city’s many eclectic enclaves), Our Homes (real estate, design, and traffic), At the Table (one-on-one, intimate conversations with leading Jerusalem personalities), and Jerusalemite of the Week (meeting locals of our city) will be a new and exciting way to usher in 2024. A home in Jerusalem's Rechavia neighborhood. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

With great anticipation, your Jerusalemite editor, Erica Schachne

What's new in In Jerusalem?