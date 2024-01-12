Jerusalem Post supplement gets new look for 2024

In our ongoing quest to bring you news that interests you, we have created recurring features spotlighting local landmarks and personalities for you to recognize, interact with, and enjoy.

By ERICA SCHACHNE
Jerusalem Post Magazine editor Erica Schachne (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

My dear Jerusalemites!

A new year has dawned, with new hopes, and with it – a new look for In Jerusalem. Our Holy City has captured the hearts and minds of Jews throughout time, and we have the incredible privilege to dwell in its modern-day incarnation, the capital of our very own state.

As such, it has long been the focus of its own Jerusalem Post supplement. 

In our ongoing quest to bring you – the readers on the ground – news that interests you, we have created recurring features spotlighting local landmarks and personalities for you to recognize, interact with, and enjoy.

I hope columns such as Neighborhood Corner (delving into the city’s many eclectic enclaves), Our Homes (real estate, design, and traffic), At the Table (one-on-one, intimate conversations with leading Jerusalem personalities), and Jerusalemite of the Week (meeting locals of our city) will be a new and exciting way to usher in 2024.

A home in Jerusalem's Rechavia neighborhood. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A home in Jerusalem's Rechavia neighborhood. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

With great anticipation, your Jerusalemite editor, Erica Schachne

What's new in In Jerusalem?



