Jerusalem Post supplement gets new look for 2024

My dear Jerusalemites!
A new year has dawned, with new hopes, and with it – a new look for In Jerusalem. Our Holy City has captured the hearts and minds of Jews throughout time, and we have the incredible privilege to dwell in its modern-day incarnation, the capital of our very own state.
As such, it has long been the focus of its own Jerusalem Post supplement.
In our ongoing quest to bring you – the readers on the ground – news that interests you, we have created recurring features spotlighting local landmarks and personalities for you to recognize, interact with, and enjoy.
I hope columns such as Neighborhood Corner (delving into the city’s many eclectic enclaves), Our Homes (real estate, design, and traffic), At the Table (one-on-one, intimate conversations with leading Jerusalem personalities), and Jerusalemite of the Week (meeting locals of our city) will be a new and exciting way to usher in 2024.
With great anticipation, your Jerusalemite editor, Erica Schachne
What's new in In Jerusalem?
- This week in Jerusalem: For your health
- A guide to Jerusalem real estate, construction boom, and traffic
- How Mayor Moshe Lion is transforming Jerusalem and preserving stability
- October 7 massacre survivor displays artwork in new exhibit
- Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood: A tapestry of culture, timeless landmarks
- Lori Palatnik: Giving newlywed IDF soldiers hope and a home to return to
- Eser: A restaurant where the vibes are as good as the food - review
- Grapevine: Celebrating Walter
- Jerusalem highlights January 12-18