nobel prize

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
82-year-old says she hopes award "would make people see the short story as an important art."
By REUTERS
‘There can be no better prize for a writer than one awarded by an international book fair.’ says Spanish author Antonio Munoz Molina.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
On 100th anniversary of book’s publication, Israeli organization is searching for first copies of Agnon’s first novella.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Any parliamentarian or cabinet minister of any country, university professor or Nobel Peace Prize laureate, among others, may nominate a person or group for the prize.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The leader of the Red Party in the Norwegian Parliament, Bjornar Moxnes, nominated the International BDS movement for the prestigious prize on Friday.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
It is impolite, politically incorrect and socially unacceptable to refer
to brilliant scientists as an excess product sold to the highest bidder.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Stanley Fischer is leaving an indelible mark on Israel’s
central bank, and his influence will be felt long after he’s gone.
By NIV ELIS
Eventually the underlying insolvency of many, perhaps all, of the EU countries will overwhelm them.
While people often behave in irrational ways, Richard Thaler’s work showed that they do so according to certain patterns.
By JTA
Professor Rainer Weiss, along with Kip Thorne and Barry Barish, were awarded the prize for the discovery of gravitational waves.
The prize awarded to Rosbash, 74, and two others was for their discoveries about molecular mechanisms controlling the body’s daily rhythm.
Israeli group seeks support for recognition of Independent Orthodox Church’s bravery during WWII.
Dylan has not acknowledged the award at any of his performances in the week since the Nobel committee’s Oct. 13 announcement.
Dylan also has not made a public statement about the honor, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
“It certainly is a prestigious award, and there’s no question that he deserves it,” said Himmelman, who is married to Dylan’s daughter Maria
By DAVID BRINN
Literature was the last of this year's Nobel prizes to be awarded.
Michael Kosterlitz was recognized along with David Thouless and Duncan Haldane on Tuesday for their pioneering work in topology.
Kertesz won the Nobel Prize for works the judges said portrayed the Nazi death camps as "the ultimate truth" about how low human beings could fall.
Shechtman, who won the Nobel for Chemistry in 2011, says he is the best person to defend Israel in the face of boycotts.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Leftist authors, actors, Nobel winners and a former president join Pollard petition.
La petite ville de Sighet en Roumanie est en passe de devenir un lieu de pèlerinage. Elle abrite la maison qui a vu grandir le prix Nobel de la paix, transformée aujourd’hui en musée de la Shoah
By STEVE LINDE
Pour contacter les lauréats israéliens du prix Nobel, il faudra sans doute à l’avenir composer des numéros aux Etats-Unis.
By LIOR AKERMAN
President Peres tells gathering that to have educational deficit is greater risk than having a national deficit.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Space telescope discovers feeble glow of a star that exploded more than 9 billion years ago.
By SPACE TELESCOPE SCIENCE INSTITUTE (STSCI)
Technion professor is awarded for discovery of quasicrystals; presenter says the discovery "created a new branch of science," and "given us a reminder of how little we know... a truly great achievement."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Prof. Dan Shechtman's Nobel Prize, Google Street View putting Haifa, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on the map.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Sadly, the national movement for the return of the Jewish people to their homeland is being hampered by Israel’s perpetuation of the image of the Jew as history’s eternal non-athlete.
BY Gidon Ben-Zvi
In 1966, literary legend Shai Agnon received the news that he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Scientists from three institutions published articles on gravitational wave discoveries that won the Nobel Prize for physics.
Chronobiology, or the study of biological clocks, is now a growing field of research thanks to the pioneering work of the three scientists.
New material for fast, secure computing may not be secure after all.
Nobel laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover heads Monday’s Knock on the Door campaign.
The eight will share a total of $500,000, which will be handed out by President Shimon Peres at the Knesset.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Shechtman, 70, discovered in 1982 that atoms in rigid crystals can be packed together in unusual ways.
"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time."
Mayor DeBlasio: "New York City is proud to honor his memory."
By EYTAN HALON
Santos has promised to revive the peace plan even though Colombians, in a referendum on Sunday, narrowly rejected the accord.
The Rwandan field is the first project to be grid-connected under the framework of the United States Power Africa initiative.
By SHARON UDASIN
Author was born several months after the official end of Nazi occupation in late 1944 to a Jewish-Italian father and a Belgian mother.
The Nobel c'tee awarded the peace prize to the organization tasked with destroying Syria's chemical arms, well before the success of the task is assured; yet again, the hope of peace makes the bill — not its accomplishment.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Lloyd Shapley and Jewish-American Alvin Roth win the Nobel Prize in Economics for their match-making market theories.
Nobel c'tee praises 27-nation EU for rebuilding after WWII and for its role in spreading stability to former communist countries.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Poem calls for international "agency" to take permanent control of Israel's nuclear weapons, Iran's atomic plant.
Treasure sold for $1.5 million came from descendant of recipient.
By AMY SPIRO
Israeli author beats out Amos Oz, 4 others for prestigious literary award.
This is the second world scientific conference that the ministry is organizing with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The burden of his father’s murky legacy has apparently left Nobel Prize-winning novelist Patrick Modiano uneasy about his own partial Jewishness.
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Author Israel Zamir (1929-2014) took on the mission of disseminating the unpublished works of his father, Isaac Bashevis Singer.
By DAVID STROMBERG
Hundreds of Olim were nominated for the Bonei Zion prize for outstanding contribution to the State of Israel.
By LISA SAMIN
The private Peres will probably fight for his views as a leader of the peace camp.
By ALON LIEL
Nadine Gordimer’s deeply engaging and important new novel about the new South Africa.
By MATT NESVISKY
Will the trend of Jewish excellence in academia and sciences continue into the future?
By ELIEZER YAARI
Dan Shechtman had numerous opportunities to make a stellar career in America, but he chose to return home to Technion.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Bloomberg, who entered politics after amassing a fortune as a media magnate, attributes success as a Jewish leader to his parents.
By YAARA SHALOM AND TAMARA ZIEVE
There are only 14 countries in the world that have more Nobel prizes than little Israel, and the number of Jews among all Nobel Prize winners is simply staggering.
By HERB KEINON
Founder of movement says he is inspired to hold historic conference in the "capital of culture" of former Soviet Union.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Science education conference focuses on how to improve Israeli pupils’ participation in scientific fields.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Serge Haroche, of Moroccan origin, wins prize with American David Wineland for groundbreaking advances in quantum systems.
"The word God is for me nothing more than expression, product of human weaknesses," Einstein writes in 1954.
Genesis Philanthropy Group founded by Russian-Jewish oligarchs to bestow
annual $1m. prize for achievements in arts, sciences or activism.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Nobel Prize Winner Günter Grass publishes poem, drawing condemnation from Israeli diplomat, Jewish leaders, NGOs and politicians.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Rabbi Jeffrey Saks, a publisher and fan of Agnon’s work, reflects on the impact of the Hebrew literary leader.
By ALAN JOTKOWITZ
The prize poses further decline in its prestige and effectiveness in promoting the value of peace.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Nobel Prize-winner Alvin E. Roth discusses a new approach to shidduhim
By ALINA DAIN SHARON/JNS.ORG
Teachers must avoid assigning works that are written by racists or anti-Semites.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
The Met's exhibit on Gertrude Stein suppresses truth about her collaboration with Nazism.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Why is Grass waxing politics at all and why do we care that he is?
By DEBORAH DANAN
Israel is being pulled up by a tiny class of the most intelligent and resourceful, not because of the educational system but in spite of it.
By DAVID ROSENBERG
Relatives, friends, and colleagues were shocked on Saturday to learn of the sudden death of Yehuda Shavit, the long-serving head of the Asher Regional Council, who suffered a heart attack.
Malala is the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, which she won at age 17.
After Colombia was dropped from a list of favorites for the prestigious award, pundits speculate about possible laureates.
"I think the work of the Nobel Committee ... this year just got much easier," former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt tweeted after the Iranian deal was announced.
17-year-old to channel award funds through UN to repair institutions damaged during Operation Protective Edge.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Pakistani teen and Indian children's right activist win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for their struggle against suppression of children and fight for the right of all children to education.
Hague-based group overseeing destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile wins 2013 Nobel Peace Prize.
NRK: Group overseeing destruction's of Syria's arsenal to win prize.
Nobel head Thorbjoern Jagland says fight for freedom never stops, Islam must be part of the solution post-Arab Spring.
Greater financial opportunities lure away Israel's best; "Israel doesn’t give a lot, and that’s why people are leaving."
Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz says 20% of faculty members in the computer departments of leading US universities are Israeli.
Arieh Warshel and Michael Levitt become the latest in a long line of Israeli Nobel winners.
By HENRY ROME
Shechtman says Israel's future as a leader in research and innovation will be bleak without investment.
By BEN HARTMAN
Shechtman addsthat if a child is prevented from receiving a basic general education, he “undergoes child abuse.”
It is our hope that our nomination can be a small contribution to move a difficult conflict away from the military sphere and into the sphere of politics, international justice, debate and dialogue.
By BJØRNAR MOXNES
I nominate BDS for the Nobel Peace Prize to expose this (dis)honor for what it has become.
By GIL TROY
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Helmut Kohl, who visited Jerusalem several times, is remembered in perpetuity in Israel’s capital.
In the Middle East and across the globe, we have begun to leave the Stone Age and enter into the Age of Wisdom.
By SHIMON PERES
The name of Nicholas Winton was submitted to the Nobel Prize Committee in a petition signed by tens of thousands of people throughout the world.
By DAVID NEWMAN
The decision to award this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to the EU is a clear attempt to breathe new life into a deeply challenged alliance.
By DANIEL GORDIS
I will be the first to nominate, and congratulate, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for a Nobel Peace Prize, if and when he makes the bold moves necessary to bring real peace to this troubled region.
In the end, the price of refusing to respond forcefully to terror is, inevitably, still more terror, and on a much larger scale.
By MICHAEL FREUND
As we celebrate Tu Bishvat, the Jewish environmental holiday, 1 way to show we're serious, would be to work toward a Nobel Environment Prize.
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
The Nobel committee failed to award the prize to deserving people, such as L. Meitner, A. Kramers and R. Franklin.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The 2004 and 2011 Nobel prizes teach us not to dismiss unexpected results may lead to the holy grail of scientific research.
By PERETZ LAVIE
News from around the nation.
Robert J. Lefkowitz has won the Prize jointly with Brian K. Kobilka for "groundbreaking discoveries" isolating important gene receptor.
Technion’s Dan Shechtman is honored for his discovery of quasicrystal patterns of atoms.
Israel's newest Nobel Prize winner says today's children aren't prepared to learn science in universities; advocates higher salaries for teachers.
By BENJAMIN SPIER