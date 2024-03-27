Economy Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman dies age 90

Israeli-American psychologist and economist Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences laureate, died on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Kahneman was 90-years-old.

President Isaac Herzog said later on Wednesday, "With the passing of Professor Daniel Kahneman, we lose one of the brightest minds we have known."

"Through his development of Prospect Theory, and his vital and groundbreaking work in the fields of economics and psychology, he brought great pride to the State of Israel and the Jewish people as a whole. His research will continue to contribute to humanity and science even after his death, as will the many students he inspired," he added.