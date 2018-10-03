03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
British opposition leader denies report that he honored the memory of PLO operative Atef Bseiso, who was involved in the murder of the Israeli Olympic athletes in Germany.
By JTA
Recent comments by the Egyptian foreign minister displaying an understanding of Israel’s security doctrine are yet another sign of warming ties between the countries.
By ZVI MAZEL
Can we finally put “Pool-Gate” to rest?
By YAAKOV KATZ
The Palestinian Authority has sent swimmers to the Olympics since 2000; they gained eligibility to participate in 1996.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli sailing coach Udi Gal shared a Facebook post in which he told of how members of the Lebanese delegation refused a ride with Israeli athletes.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Yom Kippur falls on September 19 in 2018, meaning that Israeli judokas won’t be able to compete on either September 18 or 19.
By ALLON SINAI
Aly Raisman competed on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams and is the United States' second most decorated female Olympic gymnast.
Bergmann's athletic accomplishments were removed from the record books by Nazi officials.
The US met its match in the race, for its three Olympic athletes and incredible fourth swimmer, 53-year-old Alexander Blavatnik, were competing against an all-Olympic Israeli team.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Gold medalist Aly Raisman takes to social media to post about body empowerment
By AMY SPIRO
Raisman, 22, is the U.S. squad’s captain and was a key part of its gold medal in the team competition two days earlier.
Depending on the passenger’s immune status, he or she should be vaccinated against hepatitis A, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, chickenpox, mumps and measles.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Day Two uses athletes' fecal samples to help design their ideal training diets.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
While the artificial limb was printed in San Francisco, Autodesk’s Israel R&D center played a major role in its creation.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
If you’re travelling to the Olympic Games, or there already, here are a few tips that will help you protect your identity and important information.
By URI BRISON
With the recent culmination of the Rio Olympics, it's time to evaluate the sports venues and resources in Jerusalem and Israel’s other major cities.
By SARAH STONE
It would be the first meeting of North and South Korean leaders in more than 10 years.
By REUTERS
Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of the Kim family to cross the border to the South.
Over 140 women have come forward publicly accusing their Olympic doctor of sexual abuse.
North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September in defiance of international warnings and sanctions.
Former Switzerland President Samuel Schmid told a news conference that his report confirmed 'the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia.'
Brazilian judge accepts charges against group also accused of plotting militant attacks against homosexuals and Shi'ite Muslims.
Brazil has one of the world’s highest homicide rates with around 42,000 gun-related deaths every year.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
One of the camera's cables had already broken before it fell and a walkway directly beneath had been cordoned off.
By JEREMY SHARON,REUTERS
Pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie tweeted an apology for "bad comparison."
The blue-and-white finished in eighth place out of 10 teams at the Gangneung Ice Arena.
Speedskater avoids disqualification for 1st time in Pyeongchang.
Tankova and Zilberberg competed at the Games thanks to Isabella Tobias and Ilia Tkachenko, who earned Israel’s berth in the ice dance by finishing in 12th place at the World Championships last year.
Biran will be in action once more on Thursday when he competes in the slalom.
Elsewhere, Israel's A.J. Edelman ended the men's skeleton competition in 28th place out of 30 competitors.
The undoubted star of Israel’s delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics, figure skater Alexei Bychenko, is hoping to make up for the disappointment of four years ago when the men’s competition gets under way on Friday.
On Thursday, A.J. Edelman, who was the final Israeli to book his place in Pyeongchang, will enter the fray in the skeleton competition.
Bykanov on Saturday illegally pushed an opponent int he 1500 meter race, disqualifying him for the first time in the Winter Games.
Israel's figure skating team is ranked 5th out of 10 teams after the first day of action.
A warm beverage and any of these flicks will go great before or after the Winter Games.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israel has qualified for the first time for the team competition, in which only 10 nations will participate.
There are several compelling Jewish stories to catch up on before the action starts.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The 26-year-old, who made aliyah in 2016, has stopped at nothing to achieve his goal of representing Israel at the Winter Olympics.
Israeli swimmers have only twice reached finals in individual events at the Olympics.
11 murdered Israeli athletes were brutally murdered during the 1972 Munich Olympics by terrorist organization Black September.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Jamaican sprinter aims for another 100m world title, while Israeli hopes for a medal rest on triple-jumper Minenko.
“This is a great opportunity to present Jerusalem and Israel in a positive context through sports,” said Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Olympic champion Anthony Ervin makes a splash at the 20th Games.
The Deaflympics were the first official sporting events for people with disabilities.
“You need to know how to cope with disappointments. Life continues.”
Israeli athletes competed in hand cycling, canoeing and riflery.
Moran Samuel's third-place win lands Israeli delegation its first medal.
The Algerian team was set to play the US on Friday, with another match set against Israel on Saturday.
American Bronze medal snowboarder Amy Purdy dazzles crowds in Brazil with dance performed in garment created by Danit Peleg.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The 15th Summer Paralympics brings together some 4,300 athletes from over 170 nations in more than 20 sports such as archery, judo and swimming.
The head of the Israel delegation to the Munich Olympics warned German authorities of security flaws prior to the games.
Judoka Yarden Gerbi, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 63-kg judo competition in Rio, said she will donate the proceeds to a Tel Aviv hospital.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Israel ranked 19 and has taken home 380 medals in previous Games.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
The Israeli sports establishment needs to keep investing in athletics and swimming as those provide the foundation for so many other sports.
As of Tuesday morning, the highest bid on judoka Yarden Gerbi's item was $13,000.
Pair of judo medals inspire nation; bunch of podium near-misses; controversies and Munich memorials.
Goalball team captain uses sound to locate and score goals.
The team took home three gold medals earlier this year at the European Championships.
The two-time Olympian and Munich massacre survivor said he was glad the Olympics finally held an official memorial for the Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 games.
Israel's rhythmic gymnasts came in 6th place before heading to the final.
Israeli triple jumper soars to season-best result, falls just short of podium; Swimming duet comes in 20th.
The crowd booed after El Shehaby refused to shake hands with fellow judoka, Israel's Or Sasson.
Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev tells IOC "a black flag" will always fly over the multi-sport event.
There are three main components required to succeed in any sport, Olympic sports in particular: Physical compatibility, financial investment and experience
Israeli windsurfer finishes final race in disappointing 9th place to come in 7th overall.
Why Israelis care so much about a bronze medal.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Yakov Toumarkin became the first Israeli swimmer to advance to a semifinal on Wednesday, doing so in the 200-meter backstroke by a mere three hundredths of a second.
The bill would cost the state less than NIS 400,000 a year to pay the current total of seven medal winners.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes.
Muki did his best to hide the injuries during his preparations for the Olympics, but finally revealed their true extent on Monday.
All seven of Israel’s swimmers at the 2016 Games have already tasted competition, but so far none has come close to reaching a semifinal.
Yarden Gerbi claimed a bronze medal in the women's under-63 kilogram judo competition at the Rio Olympics.
Bloch was participating in his first Olympics at the age of 37, making her the oldest member of the 47 athletes on the Israel delegation.
Muki will face world No. 2 Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan in the semifinals later Monday. A win and he's guaranteed a gold or silver medal.
Raisman took the second spot for the American women ahead of all-around defending gold medalist Gabby Douglas and behind three-time world all-around champion Simone Biles.
Muki, Richter eye podium.
Day 2 full of disappointment after judokas Pollack, Cohen crash out while swimmer Toumarkin struggles.
The International Olympic Committee said that they would not accept any further incidents of this sort.
World Judo Championship bronze medalist Golan Pollack aims to repeat his surprise accomplishment from last year.
Gymnast Shatilov fails to reach finals; judoka Rishony out in first round; swimmers fall short in pool.
Some of our brightest minds hope to bring honor to the country in the International Physics Olympics.
By SARAH LEVI
Years between Olympics are lean ones for athletes.
Shani Bloch, the first Israeli road cyclist to compete in the Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale, Giro d’Italia Femminile, and Road World Championships.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
It was the first time an international event was hijacked by terrorists. It was not the last.
By LIAT COLLINS
Looking back at these selections, it seems that the capacity for kindness, respect and “fighting well” crosses all continents and cultures.
By RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION
Yarden is the epitome of feminine strength, but she’s got this gentle, loving and generous nature.
By VARDA MEYERS-EPSTEIN
One of the goals of the Olympic Games is to bring together the nations of the world to compete in an atmosphere of good sportsmanship and mutual respect.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Many Israelis have experienced this racism in one form or another.
By Gerald Steinberg
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Raisman will be 26 when the 2020 Olympics kick off in Tokyo, but she’s planning to compete again.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Raisman tweeted her appreciation at being included in the edition. The magazine "celebrates all women for being strong & beautiful," she added.
News briefs from Jerusalem and the surrounding area:JERUSALEM’S OLYMPIC
The gymnast is reportedly looking forward to meeting the NFL player that recently asked her out.
This is the most shared image of the week...
By MARTINA BIALEK