The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israel falls to Bosnia, eliminated from Olympic qualifying

Israel just came up short against a tough squad with veteran NBA experience.

By JOSH HALICKMAN
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 05:41
Israel National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (photo credit: FIBA)
Israel National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
(photo credit: FIBA)

The Israel National Basketball Team’s dream of featuring at the 2024 Paris Games came to an end on Friday night as the blue-and-white fell to Bosnia and Herzegovina 86-77 in Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament action in Gliwice, Poland. 

Head coach Ariel Beit Halachmi’s team had finished in first place in round robin group play with a 2-1 record in Tallinn, Estonia to the pleasant surprise to many as his squad did not have many of the nation’s regulars including Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija. However, in the semifinals Israel just came up short against a tough squad with veteran NBA experience that the young blue-and-white side could not overcome.

Israel raced out to a quick 8-0 lead to begin the game stunning the Bosnians, but Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Turkic proved to be too much for Roman Sorkin and the rest of Beit Halachmi’s team to handle as they headed into halftime down 36-33. The second half saw the Bosnians control the boards while Minnesota Timberwolves big man Luka Garza and Real Madrid swingman Dzanan Musa were too much for Yam Madar, Oz Blayzer and Sorkin to handle as Israel was eliminated from Olympic contention.

Sorkin led the way with 28 points, Madar added 24 points and Blayzer chipped in with 17 points in the loss. Garza paced the doctors with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Nurkic also recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 boards while Musa scored 20 points in the win that will see Bosnia face Poland for a place in the Olympic qualifying competition next summer.

Israel's National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (credit: FIBA) Israel's National Basketball Team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (credit: FIBA)

'We really believed that we could do it'

“This was a tough loss because we really believed that we could do it and we were close,” Beit Halachmi said. “Ultimately their physicality decided the game. The guys gave it their all and it was a difficult game but I have to acknowledge that the better team won. I am very happy as to how this last month went and I want to thank all of the players that were here with us from the start of training camp to the ones that were here for the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit.”

Roman Sorkin also reflected on the game, “We played really hard all the way to the final minute. We’re not happy because we thought we could do it and make it further. I hope that in the future we will meet our goals.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by