The Israeli Ice Hockey Association (IIHA), with the support of the Israeli Olympic Committee, is filing a claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Israel's expulsion from the ice hockey world championships, which was announced on Wednesday night.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided to oust the Israeli team from all competitions due to concerns over "safety and security," the organization announced Wednesday night.

"In accordance with IIHF’s duty of care to protect all participants at IIHF Competitions and its obligation to create corresponding health and safety policies, the IIHF Council, within its power found in IIHF Statute has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured," the announcement stated."The IIHF Council took this decision after careful consideration and based on a risk assessment, discussions with the participating countries and discussions with the Hosts."

The IIHF, according to inside sources, speaking with the Israeli Olympic Committee, made the decision after its chairman, Luc Tardif, succumbed to external political pressures, including Russian voices.

As a result, Knesset Sports Committee chair Simon Davidson (Yesh Atid) said that "it is the exclusion of a country as a whole, which, according to the International Olympic Committee, is illegal," calling the IIHF decision "arbitrary." Simon Davidson, head of the Knesset Sports Committee and member of Yesh Atid (credit: Simonisr - Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65458133)

"Imagine that there's a Soccer World Championship and FIFA announces that Israel cannot participate. This is a smaller sector, so it's not echoing as loudly, but it's an Olympic sport nevertheless."

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing a precedent-setting and dangerous decision that stinks of antisemitism under the guise of safety for the athletes," said Yael Arad, chairwoman of the Israeli Olympic Committee. "In personal conversations I had with the chairman of the International Federation, I witnessed a disappointing lack of transparency and opacity driven by a hidden agenda that has no place in world sports.

"The International Olympic Committee is aware of and supports our positions, and we will not allow this to happen."

Davidson further revealed that he is assembling a Knesset Sports Committee meeting this coming Wednesday on the issue, and has invited the Foreign Ministry and all those involved on the international front to attend.

"We cannot leave the Israeli Ice Hockey League to fend for itself," he said.

The IIHF and the Israeli Ice Hockey League have yet to respond to the Post's request for comment.