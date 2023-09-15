25 ViZionaries: Sagi Muki - No. 22

Sagi Muki is a 30-year-old Israeli judoka from Netanya. He is an Olympic medalist and a two-time European champion, and he achieved the prestigious 2019 World Judo Champion title. Muki’s journey includes participating in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he secured a 5th place ranking, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he earned a well-deserved bronze medal.

From an early age, Muki exhibited immense talent in judo. He was coached by Israeli judoka Oren Smadja, who served as a significant mentor in his career. His accomplishments include gold medals in various international competitions, such as the Baku Grand Slam and the Havana Grand Prix.

Muki was the 2015 European Judo Champion at the inaugural European Games in Baku, representing Israel and bringing home the gold medal. He is also the first Israeli men’s European Judo Champion since Ariel Ze’evi in 2012.

Muki remains a prominent figure in the judo world, representing Israel globally.