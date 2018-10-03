03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rabbi Robert Barr will be the first practicing rabbi to serve in Congress should he win.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“It’s shame they didn’t kill this terrorist, they should have killed him.”
By JEREMY SHARON
"Whether we support boycott is a controversy for the sake of heaven."
By JTA
Kathie Lee Gifford has been on four rabbinical study trips to Israel.
Rabbi Grossman testified in favor of Malka Leifer´s release from custody.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The participating rabbis have thus far raised $78,000 for Kav L'Naor.
The Director of the Chief Rabbinate shot back that "there was no blacklist."
Raised in a Modern Orthodox home in New York’s Lower East Side, he initially became a cantor and worked for several years in congregations across the US.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Rabbi Avi Feldman, 27, of Brooklyn, New York and his Sweden-born wife Mushky are slated to settle with their two daughters in Reykjavík, the world’s northernmost capital city, later this year.
In Podgorica, the rabbi's role will be to “convert the local Jews to Judaism.”
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Despite accusations of genocide against the Rohingya people, Israel has refused to halt sales of weapons to Myanmar.
Jacobs, who was born and raised in the Bronx, is part of a tiny community of Sioux Falls Jews that has long gathered to pray and commune without a permanent rabbi.
By SHARYN JACKSON/STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
Rabbi Marc Schneier will be the first Jewish leader to host the parade.
Members of Orthodox communities have traditionally hesitated to involve outside authorities because of injunctions against “mesirah,” or turning over a Jew to non-Jewish authorities.
Trump's failure to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists has drawn criticism from many prominent leaders.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Jewish community of Barcelona is upset by chief rabbi Meir Bar-Hen's interview published after last week's terror attack.
Women make up a growing percentage of Jewish clergy in North America.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Shaar Hashomayim synagogue in Montreal also demands apology from Chief Rabbi Lau to communal rabbi.
David Lau says accusations regarding a lack of access to the main Western Wall plaza were “lies and falsehood.”
By JEREMY SHARON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Le rav David Stav constate la déconnexion de l’establishment religieux en Israël
par rapport à la société et propose des solutions pour y remédier
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
"They have a deep faith, as a moral compass, but they don’t understand what has turned Judaism into what they see as a dark and oppressive way of expressing it"
By PEGGY CIDOR
Entering 2018, the year of Israel’s 70th birthday celebrations
By DAVID GEFFEN
How Kal Feinberg got his start: ‘I need a ba’al tokea. You know how to blow shofar. I bought you one. Practice!’
Rebbi Sholom Brodt's legacy was a great one, and as such must be carried on even after his passing.
By YITZCHOK MEIR MALEK
“We’re all one team.”
Rabbis weigh in on the rare astronomical event.
By AMY SPIRO
Extremist Jerusalem Faction group headed by Auerbach now appears bereft of any leader and appears set to lose influence.
"We don't expect rabbis to march at gay rights parades, but we expect them to honor a 'live and let live' attitude," said MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union).
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The decision to reconize the Kessim as religious leaders will regulate their status as part of the system of religious services.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The fiercely anti-liberal rabbi reiterated his objections to any acceptance of homosexuals as normative people.
Rabbi Hartman: Israel society becoming more xenophobic, calls rejection of asylum seekers embarrassing
The Yesh Atid chairman referenced conservative national-religious rabbis who are campaigning against mixed-gender service and enlistment of religious women.
Nearly 500 college professors sent an open letter condemning the government’s refugee plan
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner has warned religious men - but not women - not to enlist in the army for fear that they would serve with women.
Everyone who knew Rabbi Raziel Shevach speaks of his huge smile, his happiness, his ability to make others happy and his generosity.
The announcement comes the day after Prime Minister Netanyahu met with national-religious rabbis, thanking them for their support of him during his various corruption investigations.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The meeting comes against the background of the corruption investigations into Netanyahu, and into other members of the government.
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav is a Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, who led aggressive Haredi protests against the secular establishment and the state’s institutions in the 1970s and 1980s.
Fine widely seen as effort to frighten restaurants into avoiding increasingly popular idea of independent, Orthodox kashrut supervision.
Rabbinical Council of America journal tackles issues often addressed in private.
By YAIR ETTINGER
The mass immigration of Jews from the FSU to Israel was seen as a welcome blessing, but many have experienced difficulties proving their Jewish identity.
Berland was originally going to be allowed to travel for Rosh Hashana.
Berland will be released at 8 a.m. Tuesday and must return by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Rabbi Nathan Lopes Cardozo pulls no punches in telling the 'Post' how Judaism and the rabbinic establishment can begin to respond to the current reality.
There are some 500 suicides a year, more than road deaths and between 6,000 to 10,000 attempted suicides.
Any attempt to loosen the status quo regarding Sabbath observance in the public realm will be fiercely fought by haredi political representatives.
Mayor, education minister remain silent on Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar incendiary anti-Reform remarks.
If the allegations turn out to be true, it will not the first time that Chief Rabbinate qualifications have been fraudulently obtained for the purposes of career advancement.
“They don’t have Yom Kippur or Shabbat but they want to pray [at the Western Wall]. But no one should think that they want to pray, they want to desecrate the holy," said the rabbi.
A provision for civil marriage doesn't exist in Israeli law, with marriage and divorce possible only through the established religious institutions.
The complexity of the case required the involvement of the deputy president of the court together with two senior rabbinical judges.
Allegations were made that a Women of the Wall activist tried to smuggle Torah parchments under her clothes.
Arye Deri made the claim at a closed conference, singling out the Tzohar rabbinical association.
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, director of the Reform movement in Israel, took the Prime Minister's Office to task for not consulting with it before appointing Nissim.
By HERB KEINON
The Health Ministry is probing two hospitals for telling women who sought tubal ligation to obtain approval from what officials called "the hospital rabbis."
“You can’t look at the big picture if you’re hating each other. You can win small victories, make some financial gains, but we’re losing the holiness of why we’re here while we do so.”
The rabbi, a renowned yeshiva head from Safed, was originally indicted in July 2015 on 12 charges of sexual offenses including rape, sodomy and indecent assault.
Court documents submitted by the Chief Rabbinate state that it checks “the qualifications as a rabbi and the level of his commitment to Jewish law,” of Orthodox Diaspora rabbis.
Louis Jacobs was undoubtedly the greatest Chief Rabbi that British Jewry never had.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Set in the turbulent and confusing times after the destruction of the Second Temple, the novel makes you feel the chaos and uncertainty of the times.
By YEHUDIT COLLINS
The Pharisees are strict legalists.
The idea of the creation of Adam and Eve, the sole ancestors of everyone alive, is the clearest proof that all humans are related and cannot be divided into superior and inferior races.
A rabbi advises on how to cope with horrible tragedy.
By MOSHE DANN
When we open ourselves up to truly share what we have with each other...we can elevate and transform the day into true celebration.
By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH
But with Hanukka candlelighting, we turn outward
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
What yardstick should we employ in this quest?
By LEVI COOPER
Parashat Vayetze
Much of the Talmud, which is the basis for all codes of Jewish law, is a record of rabbinical conversations between the rabbis who often shift gears abruptly as they engage with one another.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
"It might be impossible to recast the connotation of Chelm in popular memory, but it would be a shame to forget the truly wise people of the actual Chelm."
It won't be Rabbi Marc Schneier's first visit to the Gulf state.
Orthodox rabbis and communities have expressed disregard for women rabbis, whom they see as "violating tradition."
By GIL STUDENT
Our readers sound off about the week's hottest news topics.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The status of municipal rabbis has reached rock bottom.
By TANI FRANK
The years for Jacob in the corrupt and treacherous house of Laban prepared the patriarch further for the role of statesman.
By ELI KAVON
See The Jerusalem Post's apology at the end.
Named after Queen Esther for her Hebrew name and Eleanor Roosevelt for her English, my mother always endeavored to bequeath to me her positive values.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Anyone with an interest in modern Israeli history, Jewish heroes and/or the institution of the chief rabbinate will find The Rabbinate in Stormy Days of great value.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
We hope that soon the Chief Rabbinate will cease to exist – at least in its current form.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sukkot is unique in that the Torah describes both how the holiday was celebrated in the past, as well as a prophetic vision for how it will be observed in the future.
By TULY WEISZ
September 26'th, 2017: Cats and Jews
Rosh Hashana, the Day of Judgment, is time to talk about rabbinic ethics.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Rabbi Naomi Levy’s ‘Einstein and the Rabbi’ digs deep into the soul and comes up optimistic.
The diamond ring belonged to Goldstein’s mother, Elsa, and before that to her grandmother.
By BARBARA SOFER
So rather than dismiss out of hand the stubborn refusal by some rabbis to sign on to what they consider radical changes, let us understand where they are coming from.
By STEWART WEISS
May one publicly shame a recalcitrant husband into granting a divorce?
By SHLOMO BRODY
I’m surprised that a rabbi in America hasn’t read or at least heard of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.
By DANIEL GORDIS
The Late Night impersonator asked for help to convert to Judaism: “Here’s the deal, I want to convert to Judaism. Can you help me out?”
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The play, while based on the controversial case, is "a work of fiction."