Over 100 mayors against government: Stop takeover of municipal rabbis

Over 100 Israeli mayors demanded on Tuesday in a letter to Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli (Shas) that the government cancel its plan to take over the ability to appoint municipal rabbis.

The mayors' letter was directed specifically against a series of directives published by the religious affairs ministry on April 11, in which it stated its intention to give Israel's Chief Rabbinate the power to appoint municipal rabbis instead of the current system, which gives the municipalities themselves the power to appoint a rabbi best suited to the character of their cities.

The government's initiative was first proposed as a bill, but public outcry coupled with a veto by Benny Gantz's National Unity Party stalled the bill. Instead, the religious affairs ministry realized it had the power to make many of the changes with executive directives alone.

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Government initiative first proposed this as bill, was stalled

Israel's Chief rabbinate is traditionally ultra-Orthodox (haredi), and the mayors argued in the letter that cities and towns should be able to choose rabbis that are suited to the religious character of their constituencies. Furthermore, the municipality pays the rabbi's salary, and as such, it should have the power to choose its employees.

The mayors also opposed two other parts of the executive directive. The first lowered the current requirement that the committee that chooses the municipal rabbis include from at least 40% women to a third (33%), and the second was one that grants rabbis the ability to continue serving in their positions after the legal retirement age of 67.

The mayors argued that they did not see the reason for these two changes. Rabbis had influence over women residents, and therefore, appointment committees should have as large a representation of women as possible. As elected officials, there was no reason to give them the privilege of a delayed retirement age.