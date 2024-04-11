Israeli rabbi: Burying non-Jewish war casualties is a religious duty

There is a religious obligation to bury non-Jewish soldiers who have died in combat, emphasizing respect and sanctity even for those who were adversaries - according to a prominent Israeli religious Zionist rabbi on Thursday.

In a session of Q&A published in Olam Katan magazine, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a prominent Israeli religious Zionist rabbi, addressed the religious imperative to bury non-Jewish combatants who fall in battle.

"Yes. And this also applies to a non-Jew who practiced idolatry and even to an enemy. And this is also a sanctification of God's name," Aviner elucidated, broadening the scope of compassion beyond the confines of faith and nationality.

His reference to the aftermath of the War of Gog and Magog, where "we buried the non-Jews for seven months," serves as a profound testament to this duty, as detailed in the prophetic writings of Ezekiel 39:11-12.

Redefining conflict through Aviner's insight

Aviner's interpretation challenges contemporary understandings of conflict and the sanctity of life, advocating for a return to the core human values of dignity and respect. "It is possible that he [Samuel] did so by a temporary directive in order not to show mercy to him or that he fed only some parts to the dogs and buried the rest," he further contemplates, addressing complex scenarios with a nuanced approach to mercy and respect for the deceased.

Aviner is a prominent figure in the religious Zionist movement, widely respected for his deep scholarship and practical application of Jewish law to modern life. He made aliyah from France at a young age and established the Ateret Kohanim Yeshiva in the Muslim Quarter of the old city of Jerusalem.