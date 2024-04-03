Rabbi says you can pray for Kate Middleton's health despite her not being Jewish

Jews are allowed to pray for the health of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, despite her not being Jewish, Rabbi Binyamin Shmueli said on the halachic response platform, Hidabroot.

Shmueli responded to an anonymously submitted question regarding whether one should pray for the British royal amid her battle with cancer.

"Princess Kate Middleton said she has cancer and is starting to undergo medical treatments," the question read. "Is it okay to pray for her health, even though she is not Jewish?"

Shmueli's response was brief and concise.

"There is no issue with praying for the health of gentiles," the rabbi wrote. Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Kate Middleton, Jewishness, and prayers for the royal family

After very noticeably disappearing from public view over the course of several days, Middleton announced that she had cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Kensington Palace did not disclose what kind of cancer the Princess of Wales has or where she is being treated. However, the news surrounding her announcement generated great public interest in the UK, the greater Commonwealth, and beyond.

Many people decided to pray for Middleton's health, including no less than UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

"Now that Shabbat has concluded, I join people throughout the UK and across the globe in expressing my sadness in learning that the Princess of Wales is battling cancer and I extend heartfelt wishes to her for a ‘refuah shelema’ – a swift and complete recovery," Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis wrote on March 23 on social media.

Prayers for the House of Windsor are nothing new, with the practice of Jews praying for the health and welfare for the head of state of the country they reside in being practiced throughout the world.

Mirvis, in particular, wrote a special prayer for Queen Elizabeth II in honor of her platinum jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne. After her death, he wrote a new prayer for King Charles III and the rest of the royals: “He who gives salvation to kings and dominion to princes, Whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom – may He bless Our Sovereign lord, King Charles, our gracious Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and all the Royal Family.”

But interestingly, this also calls back to mind rumors that Middleton may actually be Jewish.

the Iranian news agency Mehr claimed in 2013 that Middleton was indeed Jewish, suggesting her marriage to Prince William was part of a cover-up. This sensational claim from the agency, known for its outlandish reports, was met with widespread skepticism.

"The truth is that the Royal Family’s new bride is a Jew," Mehr wrote in 2013. "Although in the wedding ceremony it was pretended that Kate Middleton is Christian but this lady’s family roots show that she is considered a Sephardic Jew from her mother’s side. Moreover the timing of the wedding and the way it was held which was based on Jewish culture verify the evidences," Mehr claimed.

"Kate’s mother was surnamed Goldsmith before marrying Kate’s father. According to Jewish laws if a mother is a Jew, her children will be Jews, too. Therefore Kate Middleton is a Sephardic Jew and her children will be Jews based on the Jewish law," the report said.

A deeper dive into Middleton's family history by Families.com put the speculation to rest. Focusing on Middleton's mother, Carole Goldsmith, the investigation revealed that the family has been married in Christian churches for generations, firmly establishing their Christian faith and debunking any rumors of Jewish ancestry.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.