Minister Porush implores UN envoy to deliver matzah and wine to hostages in Gaza

The Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush sent a letter to the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland on Thursday, demanding the delivery of unleavened bread and wine for all the hostages in Gaza on Monday night, the evening of the Seder.

The letter begins by explaining the holiday, its customs, and an abridged Passover story. Porush then writes, “To our great regret, not all the people of Israel will be able to celebrate the Seder night according to the traditions of their ancestors.”

He then recalls the hostages held in Gaza for over six months, saying, “133 of our brothers and sisters are not with us and are held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas, which has held them by violent force since the murderous attack on Simchat Torah.”

Porush continues that everyone is working diligently and praying for the release of the captives before the holiday so they can celebrate in the state of Israel.

He then asks the UN envoy to work to bring matzah and wine to the hostages so they can celebrate the holiday symbolically, adding that this act could possibly lift the spirits of the hostages held in Gaza against their will.

“This is a basic monetary requirement which you, as the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, are surely required to advance with all your strength, especially since you are appointed to coordinate the humanitarian and development work of the UN agencies and programs in the Palestinian territories.”

In response, Yair Golan published a statement on X, formerly Twitter, condemning the letter. He stated, "Instead of ministers in the government offering unleavened bread and wine to the hostages, it's time to address the true essence of Passover and restore the freedom of all captives."

Neither the UN nor any international humanitarian aid agency has visited the hostages or provided them with any food or medicine since their abduction into Gaza on October 7.