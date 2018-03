11 Years Later: Memorial Ceremony for 9/11 Victims

Exactly eleven years ago, on September 11, the world, as we knew it, changed. To honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who perished in the 9/11 terror attack in the USA, there was a gathering today at the living memorial in the Arazim Valley in Jerusalem, which was built by KKL-JNF with the help of a contribution from friends of KKL-JNF in the USA.