Black people and white people need to 'defeat' enemy Jews, says former congresswoman

Former United States Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney also claimed that Zionists were behind 9/11 and celebrated the burning of the Twin Towers.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 00:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 00:27
Former US Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Former United States Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney PhD shared an invitation on her X account inviting her followers to a livestream entitled “CAN BLACK PEOPLE AND WHITE PEOPLE WORK TOGETHER DEFEAT OUR COMMON ENEMY?” with a Star of David under the word “ENEMY.”

The Livestream, which was first brought to attention by activist X-user @GnasherJew, will feature former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and antisemite David Duke.

In other posts from the former Democrat, she shared an article claiming that “The Zionist regime was the prime force behind the 9/11 attacks, and that Israeli spies working for Mossad were celebrating the burning Twin Towers.” 

Other instances of antisemitism

This was not the first time that McKinney made such claims, as the Jerusalem Post reported in 2001.  McKinney had shared a picture of the Twin Towers burning, with a hand slotting in a puzzle piece with "Zionists" written across it, to make up the full sentence "Zionists did it." She captioned the tweet "The Final Piece of the Puzzle." 

Former Democratic Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney took to Twitter and claimed that Jews were responsible for 9/11. (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

The previous Post article also mentioned that McKinney had also referred to conspiracies regarding the Rothschilds, which claim that the famous Jewish family controls the world's wealth and financial institutions in past tweets, and has shared claims that "powerful people conspire to kidnap children and have blood rituals," a belief which is directly linked to antisemitic blood libel. 

In 2009, she accused "the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career," according to the Anti-Defamation League. 

The political career of Cynthia McKinney

Cynthia McKinney was a member of the Democrat party who served on behalf of Georgia Districts 4 and 11 from 1993 until 2007.

In 2008, she was the Presidential candidate for the Green Party.



