Former United States Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney PhD shared an invitation on her X account inviting her followers to a livestream entitled “CAN BLACK PEOPLE AND WHITE PEOPLE WORK TOGETHER DEFEAT OUR COMMON ENEMY?” with a Star of David under the word “ENEMY.”

The Livestream, which was first brought to attention by activist X-user @GnasherJew, will feature former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and antisemite David Duke.

Well, that debate got shut down on all platforms and my notice about it got shut down on "X!" Interesting how the First Amendment now works! https://t.co/e7NSAJz4OE pic.twitter.com/fPiJYkdzuE — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) September 12, 2023

In other posts from the former Democrat, she shared an article claiming that “The Zionist regime was the prime force behind the 9/11 attacks, and that Israeli spies working for Mossad were celebrating the burning Twin Towers.”

Aired Only One Time https://t.co/PL7pqiaNt0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) September 12, 2023

Other instances of antisemitism

This was not the first time that McKinney made such claims, as the Jerusalem Post reported in 2001. McKinney had shared a picture of the Twin Towers burning, with a hand slotting in a puzzle piece with "Zionists" written across it, to make up the full sentence "Zionists did it." She captioned the tweet "The Final Piece of the Puzzle." Former Democratic Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney took to Twitter and claimed that Jews were responsible for 9/11. (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

The previous Post article also mentioned that McKinney had also referred to conspiracies regarding the Rothschilds, which claim that the famous Jewish family controls the world's wealth and financial institutions in past tweets, and has shared claims that "powerful people conspire to kidnap children and have blood rituals," a belief which is directly linked to antisemitic blood libel.

In 2009, she accused "the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The political career of Cynthia McKinney

Cynthia McKinney was a member of the Democrat party who served on behalf of Georgia Districts 4 and 11 from 1993 until 2007.

In 2008, she was the Presidential candidate for the Green Party.